HSDC Public Services students raise over £500 for HEH Mind

HSDC is exceptionally proud of its links to many local and national charities. For the past two years, the college has partnered with Havant and East Hampshire Mind to raise awareness of the prevalence of mental health issues in education.

This partnership has allowed HSDC to support both staff and students by providing a dedicated mental wellbeing programme to ensure that everyone at the College is as healthy and happy as possible.

Mind often visit the college to run workshops about the important role played by the charity, and offer support to those in the HSDC community who need it.

Recently, HSDC’s exceptional students on the Public & Defence Services (PDS) Courses at South Downs Campus and Alton College took part in the college’s annual fundraiser for HEH Mind.

PDS students raised £526 for HEH Mind.

Over 90 PDS students participated in a series of gruelling challenges to highlight mental health issues, particularly in the services. These included a 1.5-mile run, sit-ups, press ups, a farmer’s carry and battle ropes.

These students were sponsored by their families and friends, making the fundraiser a truly community-led event for a wonderful cause.

Overall, the students were able to raise £526 for HEH Mind, a truly incredible achievement that highlights the College’s dedication to fostering a healthy and meaningful conversation about mental health.