What began as a simple idea turned into a heartwarming display of human connection last weekend, as the Hug100 initiative took over Churchill Square with a mission as pure as it is powerful: to share 100 hugs in a single day.

Hosted in the heart of Brighton and supported by the team at Churchill Square, Hug100 proved to be a magical celebration of kindness, community spirit, and the profound impact of touch. Organised in collaboration with Little Spoon Hugs, the event invited passersby to pause, embrace, and connect, many for far longer than a fleeting moment.

The day featured everything from traditional hugs and gentle hair strokes to group cuddles and even a few four-legged visitors joining the fun.

"I honestly wasn’t sure I’d reach 100 hugs in a single day," said the event’s organiser. "But Brighton’s open hearts and incredible energy absolutely blew me away."

Hug100 Brings Joy, Connection, and Cuddles to Churchill Square

Each embrace came with its own story, some with a touch of nervousness, others full of emotion, and many delivered with radiant smiles. But all of them, the organiser shared, were a reminder of why Hug100 was created by @consciousconnectedtouch in the first place: to foster real connection in a sometimes-disconnected world.

Gratitude was extended to all who participated and those who gave their consent to be filmed.

“Brighton you absolute beauties, thank you,” read a message from the organiser, signed off with their signature “Endless Little Spoon Hugs.”