Huge engineering solution arrives at Horsham wastewater works
The £1.2 million additions measure 15 metres in length and weigh 8600kg each, and are already being put to work, with each capable of lifting 680 litres of wastewater through the treatment process every second.
This new installation replaces aging machinery and is powered by electric motors, ditching the old diesel system for a cleaner, greener future.
The investment in Horsham is part of a wider push to boost resilience and efficiency across our network.
Project manager Jonathon Quirk said: "These monster screws are a vital part of keeping Horsham’s wastewater treatment processes flowing smoothly. This upgrade is a big step forward in making our operations more reliable and sustainable — and it’s great to see it in action."
Sam Scargill is Construction and Delivery Lead at CMDP - a joint venture between Costain and MWH Treatment – which are delivering the Horsham upgrade project.
He added: "The installation of the new screws is a significant moment for the Horsham team. A lot of work has gone into not just the removal and installation of the screws, but also the over-pumping and temporary works to enable the removal of the screws while maintaining the operational requirements of the work."
The overall scheme at Horsham will increase the amount of wastewater the site can treat, and help improve water quality nearby by reducing phosphate levels.