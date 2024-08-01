Huge reduction in carbon emissions thanks to energy project at council’s temporary accommodation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Chichester District Council’s temporary short stay accommodation are enjoying cheaper energy bills thanks to an energy efficiency project.

The £340,000 project was completed in October 2022 to improve the energy performance and carbon footprint at Westward House, and has achieved a 26% year- on- year reduction in carbon emissions. The project was jointly funded through a government grant and district council funds.

The work involved several improvements, including upgrading the heating system in the older short stay accommodation buildings and replacing lighting with LED bulbs to improve energy efficiency.

“We’re very pleased to see the results of this project come through and achieve an impressive reduction in carbon emissions at Westward House,” says Councillor David Betts, Cabinet Member for Housing and Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council.

Councillor David Betts outside Westward House.

“We’ve had a very positive response from the residents so far. And these improvements mean that they are now enjoying homes that are more efficient to run and they are seeing a reduction in their energy bills.”

Improvements to the 41 flats included replacing the heating system with the latest high-heat retention storage heater; swapping bathroom radiators with low surface temperature towel rails; installing LED lighting in the kitchens and bathrooms; and checking the insulation and ventilation levels within the buildings.

“As a council we are committed to reducing our impact on the environment. This is a big challenge, but one we are taking steps to tackle. Reducing our carbon emissions is part of this,” adds David. “This energy efficiency project at Westward House has been a great achievement, and we’re looking forward to continuing to enhance our accommodation and support we provide for those facing homelessness.”

Temporary accommodation is short term housing which provides those who are homeless somewhere to live while a longer-term solution is sought. The council provides accommodation across two sites at Westward House and Freeland Close.

To find out more about the work the council does to support those facing homelessness, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/homelessapplications

Chichester District Council has also recently launched a climate change consultation, running from July 1 until September 30.

As part of the consultation, residents and workers across Chichester District are being asked for their views on climate change projects that could help individuals and communities in the district to reduce their emissions. People can take part in the survey, which includes videos that help to explain each project, at: https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange/participate.

People can also request a paper copy by emailing: [email protected]. By filling in our survey, people will also be given the opportunity to be entered into a prize draw to be in with a chance to win a sustainable living prize worth up to £500.

For more information about the consultation, along with a range of frequently asked questions, visit: https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange.