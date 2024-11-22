Huge support for Haywards Heath Football Club’s plan to replace pitch with artificial grass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Football Club has received dozens of letters of support for its plan to replace its pitch with third generational artificial grass.

The club has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via Surfacing Standards Limited (SSL), to replace the existing grass football pitch with a new 3G pitch and to remove and replace the existing 3G with two padel courts.

People can see the application for Hanbury Park Stadium, Allen Road, at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2754.

SSL’s design and access statement said: "The provision of the new external 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) will provide increased usage in comparison to the existing grassed area for the benefit of Haywards Heath Town FC and community groups during the daytime and evenings. This extended use is possible because the proposed 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) is more resilient during winter weather conditions. The existing AGP in the corner of the site is therefore surplus to requirements and therefore it is proposed that this is converted to two padel courts.”

Haywards Heath Football Club wants to replace the existing grass football pitch with a new 3G pitch and to remove and replace the existing 3G with two padel courts

The statement said the surface of the AGP will be permeable with an underlying stone sub-base, which acts as an attenuation and storage area for surface water. It said the surface water enters a perforated drainage system underneath the pitch base that connects into the existing surface water drainage system. The statement added that a new perforated perimeter and lateral drains underneath the pitch can collect and direct ‘percolating rainfall’ away from the pitch into the drainage system.

The statement continued: “The proposal is beneficial to the advancement of sports activity and development. The proposed development will provide a clean, safe, and attractive facility to inspire sporting participation and will enhance the existing sport and recreation provision at Haywards Heath Town FC and will provide a genuine asset for the club, community groups, and clubs, and will encourage and inspire more people of all ages to participate in sport.”

Since being submitted, the proposal has received many letters of support from residents. One said: “The town is in desperate need for both 3G facilities and padel courts. The facility will be a community hub that everyone can enjoy and help get both children and adults more actively involved in sport.”

Another said: “This facility will help and assist the whole community, not just Haywards Heath FC.”