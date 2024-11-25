Huge support for Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Club Christmas Sacks Appeal 2024
This has helped towards raising the £5,500 needed to ensure that Christmas Sacks can be delivered to some 40 needy families in the area.
Rotarian June Greenyer said: “The support for this local community service has been outstanding and we are grateful to everyone who is helping.”
Planning for this Christmas gifting starts in September through contact with local schools to identify worthy recipients.
The number of children’s gifts required by age and gender are determined then the Sacks team set about buying the presents and assembling the sacks.
These are to include gifts, Christmas goodies - wrapping paper, tags, crackers etc - clothing and a Tesco voucher.
The Sacks Team – Lynn Foss Junie Greenyer, Sally Tanner, Anna Upton and Matthew Wykes - work tirelessly to raise funds, carefully choose suitable sacks content then pack and deliver them to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter
For more information please contact [email protected]