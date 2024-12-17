Huge support for Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Club Christmas Sacks Appeal 2024

Local community response to Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary’s annual Christmas Sacks Appeal has been very generous with donations from the Rotary Club, Chanctonbury Lions, Pentalpha Masonic Lodge, Thakeham Fireworks, 2nd Storrington Rangers and many other individuals helping toward raising the £5,500 needed to ensure that Christmas Sacks can be delivered to some 40 needy families in the Storrington and Pulborough area.

The Sacks Team work tirelessly to raise funds, carefully choose suitable sacks content then pack and deliver them to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

36 sacks containing gifts, Christmas goodies - wrapping paper, tags, crackers etc - clothing and a Tesco voucher have been delivered and 90 children and two babies will enjoy a little extra this Christmas.