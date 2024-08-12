'Hugely successful' wrestling event held by St Bridget’s – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Bridget’s, a Leonard Cheshire Disability home located in Rustington, held a community fundraising day on Sunday, August 11.

The event was a partnership with Premier Promotions, a professional wrestling company from Portslade.

John Freemantle, owner of Premier Promotions, has strong ties with St Bridget’s, tracing back over 20 years, including with former resident Francis Shillingford.

Francis was an avid fan, attending all matches. His passion for watching the sport is honoured through The Francis Shillingford Belt. In previous years, the belt was won by Barry Cooper, then by ‘Spartan’, a champion wrestler from New Zealand in 2023. This year it was won by David Lovejoy, a local Worthing wrestler.

David Lovejoy wins the Francis Shillingford belt.

The event was “hugely successful” according to Michael Fordham, activities worker at St Bridget’s. It brought together many of the local community, families and parents of the 38 physically disabled residents at St Bridget’s.

The event attracted multiple sponsors including; Alina Homecare, Hair by Kristy, ASW Print and Promo, Starr Landscapes, The Nail Witch, Co Op Funeral Care, Pretty by Elisha, Truffles bakery, Turners pies and SJForbes hair salon. One of the matches, won by Spartan boasted the “Alina Homecare” Trophy, provided by the company. Other local businesses provided various raffle prizes and sponsorships.

The money raised from refreshments, homemade cakes made by residents and a raffle stall will enable St Bridget’s to provide more activities for the residents to enjoy.

This year is the third consecutive year that St Bridget’s has hosted the event and “by far the most successful” according to Michael Fordham, involving the most attendees and sponsors to date.

“We already anticipate the success of next year," said Michael, hoping that the event continues to attract the local community.