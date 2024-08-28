Hundreds donated to charity after final Scarecrow Festival
The Polegate Community Foundation have presented three cheques to local charities.
After the conclusion of the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2024 and the Community Summer Fun Day held in Polegate the Polegate Community Foundation presented three equal cheques to each of its beneficiaries.
The Children with Cancer Fund, AMAZE Sussex and Chestnut Tree House all received £275.00 from a total of £825.00 being raised at the events hosted by the Polegate Community Foundation in July.
