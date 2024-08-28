Hundreds donated to charity after final Scarecrow Festival

By Nathan Dunbar
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:09 BST
Cheque Presentation to Chris Downton from Nathan Dunbar
The Polegate Community Foundation have presented three cheques to local charities.

After the conclusion of the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2024 and the Community Summer Fun Day held in Polegate the Polegate Community Foundation presented three equal cheques to each of its beneficiaries.

The Children with Cancer Fund, AMAZE Sussex and Chestnut Tree House all received £275.00 from a total of £825.00 being raised at the events hosted by the Polegate Community Foundation in July.

