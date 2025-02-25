Hundreds gathered for A Walk in the Park at Goodwood
Nearly 700 people and 400 dogs stretched their legs on Saturday morning as Goodwood celebrated all that it loves about dogs and showcased the dog-friendly nature of the estate. Walkers said how much they enjoyed being able to walk a part of the world-famous Festival of Speed hillclimb saying that it all looks rather different on a quiet February morning.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes were treated to a chance to brush up on their running skills by taking part in a mini Fastest Dog competition as well as having a go at a specially staged agility course en route. Whilst the canines were busy, their owners took the chance to relax, refuel and enjoy the spectacular views over the Chichester Plain and down to the sea.
Organiser, Claire Mannion said, "It was so lovely to see families enjoying themselves at Goodwood and we were thrilled that so many joined us. We had puppies who were out on their first proper walk as well as older dogs who relished a slow meander up the hillclimb."
The event also attracted representatives from the Goodwoof official charity for 2025, Wild at Heart Foundation, including their founder, Nikki Tibbles. During a very busy morning, they talked to visitors about their essential work and education designed to compassionately reduce the stray dog population around the world as well as distributing very jaunty bandanas in return for a small donation.
Goodwood's restaurants, all of whom welcome dogs, were kept very busy after the event as hungry walkers headed off for lunch.
Plans are already afoot for another walk before Goodwoof (May 17/18)