Hundreds join in the fun at Willingdon's Music in the Park 2025
Although slightly blustery we were blessed with sunshine and hundreds came to enjoy the day watching Con Brio, Jade Powers, Will Taylor, Derry Green and Ragati String Band perform.
Badra Fusion Belly Dance Troupe wowed the crowd with their Witches dance that saw some mini witches winning a cuddly toy and some chocolates for best dressed witch.
We would like to give a huge thank you to all of them for donating their valuable time for free!
The 1st Willingdon Scout Group were cooking burgers and sausages whilst Angie Cain and her helpers from the British Queen ran a beer tent.
The dog show organised by the Seven Sisters Pub was well attended. This attracted a range of pooches that were well behaved and beautifully groomed. The dogs and their owners enjoyed their moment of glory when rosettes were presented.
There was a bouncy castle, small fairground and face painting for the children. A great variety of stalls selling lots of different goods from sweet treats to tasty tipples. The raffle was extremely popular thanks to the amazing prizes which had been so generously donated by many different businesses.
The event was generously sponsored by The Triangle Fish & Chips, Peter Shoesmith, CS Printers, Southern Land Services and Wilmoths.
A massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in making this year’s Music in the Park such a success.
The Charities benefiting this year are the chestnut Tree House and Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service.