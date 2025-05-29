Hundreds of cyclists rally together for a day of fun, fitness and fundraising

Some of the cyclistS from the day.

Nearly 300 cyclists from across the UK came together on May 18th, to participate in the May Flyer Cycle Sportive, to raise vital funds for two beloved local charities: Queen Elizabeth’s Foundation for Disabled People (QEF) and Full Circle Fund Therapies (FCFT).

The event, which offered riders two routes of either 100km or 165km, attracted riders of all ages and abilities. Starting and finishing at Cobham in Surrey participants enjoyed scenic countryside routes across Surrey and West Sussex.

The event which was organised by the South Western Road Club (SWRC), raised over £7,000 which will be split between the two charities. QEF has been at the forefront of innovative and person-centred services that enable disabled people to achieve their potential and live with greater independence. It provides a unique combination of services for disabled children and adults with lifelong or acquired disabilities, supporting almost 10,000 disabled people a year across the UK. Its services are holistic and tailored to each person’s requirements, with practical support and advice at its Mobility Services and expert therapy and care at its Care and Rehabilitation Centre. FCFT is a pioneer of holistic support in NHS hospitals for people of all ages with a life-challenging diagnosis. It provides evidence-based complementary therapies, free of charge, at the hospital bedside and through online resources. Its aim is to provide compassionate support when it is most needed, whether it be for a patient, their carer or a healthcare professional.

Jonathan Walters, President of SWRC, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the support we received. It’s amazing to see the community come together not only for the joy of cycling but also to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those supported by these charities. We have members from the club who are closely involved with each of the individual charities, and we are delighted to have raised so much.”

The event has been running for 26 years and is one of the best known club run Sportives in the country. Organised by members of the SWRC, the May Flyer is supported by a team of 60 or so volunteers drawn from the membership, families, friends and this year with help from QEF as well. This year’s event was organised by a team of six club members, all based in and around Cobham, Byfleet and Leatherhead.

Chris Crooker, Events, Community and Partnerships Manager at QEF said: “We were delighted to be chosen as one of two charities to benefit from this year’s SWRC Sportive and a big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work and commitment to supporting QEF in this way; especially Gordon Bowser, Chairman of our Trustees. The money raised will enable us to continue providing expert services supporting disabled children and adults to be as independent as possible”.

Dr Fenella Wills, consultant haematologist and Chair of FCFT added: “We are absolutely delighted to be a beneficiary of the SWRC’s May Flyer for the 11th year running and, as always, it is an honour to help organise the “incredible food” as well as providing Full Circle’s team of sports massage practitioners at the finish each year. We extend a huge thank you to everyone at the SWRC who work so hard with us to ensure that the May Flyer is such a successful and enjoyable event for riders and volunteers alike. Every penny raised this year supports our pioneering ‘Children in Hospitals’ Appeal and helps us extend our team’s skilled, compassionate expertise to support very sick children and their families at a time of great distress and uncertainty.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s event, with organisers aiming to make it even bigger and better.