Hundreds of sunflowers appear at St Barnabas House and Martlets hospices

Hundreds of sunflowers have appeared on the windows at St Barnabas House and Martlets hospices in Sussex this month as part of the hospices’ Making Memories appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The installations – featuring over 600 flower decorations at the hospices – swoop across the windows in an artistic display, greeting visitors on arrival at St Barnabas House in Worthing and shining through the windows of The Sanctuary at Martlets in Hove.

Each sunflower carries the name of a loved one, cared for by one of the hospices. Families were invited to celebrate their loved ones this way as part of the Making Memories appeal and have come forward in their hundreds to show their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making memories is an important theme for hospice care – not just in remembrance, but celebrating the time families have together.

Sunflowers in remembrance of loved ones

Individual Giving Manager James Millen said: “We’re so delighted to see the response from our communities supporting both hospices this year. Making memories is all about capturing precious moments and remembering these in times to come. Being able to offer families a chance to celebrate their loved ones in this way, and support hospice care, is invaluable.”

It’s the first time the hospices have delivered a joint appeal since they announced their merger last year. Southern Hospice Group – which includes Martlets, St Barnabas House, and children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House – supports thousands of people every year across Sussex and South East Hampshire. The majority of its funding comes from the generous donations of the public, so appeals like this are a vital source of income. Throughout the summer, supporters are invited to donate and take part in special events, like the Summer Stroll, too.

St Barnabas House artist-in-residence Stevan Stratford worked with fundraising teams to create the displays. He said: “The sunflowers are a powerful symbol of remembrance and life, and this display celebrates both. Creating a visual response to remembrance is incredibly important. It prompts feeling and offers an opportunity to reflect, and that’s so vital for the families we work with. We’ve had some lovely feedback in just the first few days, with people saying how joyful and bright they found the display. I hope lots of others come by and see it for themselves in August.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sunflowers will be on display in the windows at both hospices until the end of August. James added: “Each of our hospices looks forward to welcoming families during August as they come by to see their sunflower in place. We have cafes at both sites too, so we hope people enjoy the display and stop for a cuppa too.”

Suzanne, Health Care Assistant at St Barnabas with sunflower tributes

There’s still time to remember a loved one and, if you are able, make a donation to the Making Memories appeal. Either visit one of the hospices, or call 01903 323555 and their fundraising teams will be happy to help.