Hundreds of young people take part in Sussex Parallel Youth Games 2025

The annual Sussex Parallel Youth Games, organised by Active Sussex, took place on Wednesday, May 21.

Young people from 17 schools and one charity took part in the event, which showcases disability sport in Sussex and aims to motivate more young disabled people to continue to participate and progress in sport.

Sports and activities included boccia, new age kurling, dance, table cricket, cricket, golf, street soccer, tennis, swimming and climbing/bouldering.

Ed Bartram, Regional Project & Events Officer at Active Sussex, said: “It’s a wonderful day made possible by lots of generous volunteers from some brilliant local organisations and schools.

“It’s great to see the children competing and vying for medals but also to see them just enjoying their sport with their friends. We hope it can play a small part in helping them love physical activity for life.”

The schools which took part were: Downs View Special School, Brighton & Hove; Fordwater School, Chichester; Grove Park, Crowborough; Hamilton Lodge, Brighton; Hazel Court Secondary School, Eastbourne; Hill Park, Brighton & Hove; Manor Green College, Crawley; Muntham House School, Horsham; Northease Manor School, Lewes; Oakgrove College, Worthing; Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, Horsham; St Anthony’s School, Chichester; St Mary’s, Bexhill; St Paul’s Academy, St Leonards; The Angmering School; Warden Park Secondary Academy, Haywards Heath; and Woodlands Meed School, Burgess Hill. And a team from Brighton-based charity Whoopsadaisy also attended.

Tracy Carter of Hill Park School said: “We bring our Year 10s and 11s and it’s something they really look forward to. We’re quite good at boccia and kurling. It’s nice for the participation, we don’t see these other schools anywhere else so it’s good for that.”

Fiona Ireland from Warden Park added: “It’s been very, very good, they have really enjoyed themselves. I think it’s good for their social interaction and it’s good for them to get out of the classroom.”

Crawley cricketer Alfie Pyle, who recently made his international debut for England Disability Cricket team, was the VIP at the opening ceremony and handed out medals at the closing of the event.

He told participants: “I started playing cricket when I was five and started watching the Ashes, watching Flintoff, playing club cricket. And now I’m playing for England.

“I want to see you grow up and become the next England cricketer, footballer, any sport.”

To find out more about Active Sussex, visit www.activesussex.org

