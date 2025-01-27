Hundreds oppose housing development in Camberwick Green village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been hundreds of objections to a housing development planned for the village which is the real life basis of legendary children’s TV show Camberwick Green.

More than 500 letters have been submitted online and in the post opposing proposals to build in Wivelsfield Green, the inspiration for the first part of the Trumptonshire Trilogy.

Campaigners are fighting Taylor Wimpey’s bid to build 150 homes, amid a flurry of speculative developments slated for the village where puppeteer Gordon Murray set the 1970’s family favourite.

It comes as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves promised housing and infrastructure red tape would be cut as part of the Labour government’s plans to “kickstart” the economy .

Campaigners fear Wivelsfield Green will be ruined by the new development

Richard Morris, from the NoToWivelsTown campaign group, said: "The sheer number of objections to these plans shows the strength of feeling within our community.

“People here value Wivelsfield Green’s character and history, including our links to the Trumptonshire Trilogy and this development threatens to erase everything that makes this village so special."

Villagers fear the planned development - and others like it - will put additional pressure on infrastructure with a lack of school places, public transport and other amenities in the area.

This weekend, it was announced that developers will be handed swifter access to build new properties around commuter train stations under the Labour government’s plans to foster a building boom.

Villagers are fighting the Taylor Wimpey plans

However, to get from Wivelsfield Green to the nearest station commuters would have to walk for an hour via busy country roads with no pavements or muddy farmer’s fields.

Meanwhile, parking options at the station are limited, as are bus connections, despite Taylor Wimpey claiming in planning documents that the site is supposedly “within close proximity” to the railways and would cut car dependency.

Villager Sally Bugden said: “Our extensive research has uncovered serious gaps in public transport provision, which is very worrying and will lead to increased isolation for future residents.

“People moving here will find it nearly impossible to access reliable transport services, which will disrupt their daily lives and leave families struggling to connect to essential facilities.”

Murray, the creator of Camberwick Green, the first in the trilogy which also includes Trumpton and Chigley, kept his inspiration a secret fearing the area would be inundated with tourists.

However, he admitted that Camberwick Green, Trumpton and Chigley represent real locations which are one-and-a-half miles apart in an equidistant triangle. Fans say this clue points to the villages of Wivelsfield Green, Plumpton Green and Chailey.

Plans to build new homes in the area echo a Spitting Image sketch from 1986 called “Camberwell Greenbelt” where a bulldozer tears through the village to make way for redevelopment.

At the time of writing, there had been 280 objections online and 222 delivered in the post with new comments being added on the Lewes District Council website all the time.

Taylor Wimpey statement: "We believe we have presented a positive proposal to the local community, which will deliver publicly accessible open space on land that the Wivelsfield neighbourhood plan has identified as key to retaining open views to the south of Green Road.

"This land remains under private ownership and is inaccessible to the public. Our proposals would see the land, amounting to some 70 percent of our site, secured in perpetuity as public open space for members of the local community to enjoy.

"We were pleased to receive such strong support for the proposed public open space offer in our recent public consultation, with two-thirds of respondents in agreement.

"Our proposal is to only build on the land to the west of the neighbourhood plan's local green space allocation, totalling up to 150 homes."

The full plans can be seen here: https://planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=makeComment&keyVal=SP05NWJDHEN00