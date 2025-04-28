Hurst Green Community Speedwatch needs you!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers needed!

Community Speedwatch (CSW) are looking for Hurst Green residents who are concerned about traffic speeds in the village, who can volunteer to join a new Community Speedwatch group in Hurst Green.

There has not been an active CSW group in Hurst Green for several years, there is an active group in Etchingham, which has been operating for over ten years, they are often asked by Hurst Green residents if they can do some sessions in Hurst green.

A couple of the Etchingham volunteers are working with the CSW District Administrator to try and establish a new CSW group. The Etchingham volunteers are running a few sessions at the already approved locations, they will only be able to run sessions in Hurst green for a limited period of time, so are appealing for volunteers to join the new group.

Community Speedwatch

Volunteers do not need to commit to large amounts of time, how much time a volunteer spends on CSW activity is entirely their choice, an hour occasionally is just as useful as several hours a week. All the information about how CSW works and the link to register as a volunteer can be found on the CSW online system https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ . Or you can email the Etchingham Co-ordinator for answers to any queries you might have [email protected]