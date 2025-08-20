Hurst Pretenders Walking Football Club partners with Sussex Cancer Fund to raise awareness and support cancer services in Sussex

The Hurst Pretenders Walking Football Club has proudly teamed up with Sussex Cancer Fund in a new partnership aimed at raising awareness of the charity’s vital work and supporting people affected by cancer across the region.

As part of the collaboration, the team will proudly be wearing the Sussex Cancer Fund logo during events, helping to spread the word and show visible support for the local charity.

The Hurst Pretenders are a thriving and inclusive walking football club with over 80 members. Based in Hurstpierpoint and affiliated with Hurstpierpoint Football Club, they welcome players of all abilities aged 50 and over and take part in matches and tournaments across Sussex. The club places a strong emphasis on wellbeing, fitness, and friendship, values that align closely with those of Sussex Cancer Fund.

Sussex Cancer Fund works alongside the NHS to enhance cancer care for patients throughout the county. From funding state-of-the-art equipment and ground-breaking research to providing wellbeing therapies like clinical massage and life coaching, the charity focuses on supporting the whole person, not just the diagnosis. All money raised stays in Sussex, helping local people when they need it most.

The partnership was formed after both groups recognised a shared commitment to community, health, and support, and a desire to do more for people affected by cancer. Many club members, or their friends and family, have had personal experiences with cancer, making the collaboration especially meaningful.

Lou Scott, Trustee from the Sussex Cancer Fund, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the Hurst Pretenders Walking Football Club. They’re not only a brilliant sporting community, but also a warm and welcoming group of people who genuinely care about making a difference. We’re so grateful for their support and excited about what we can achieve together.”

Club Committee Member, Paul Kaynes, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Sussex Cancer Fund, a fantastic local charity doing incredible work. Many of us at the club have had personal experiences with cancer, so it means a lot to be able to support the cause. Walking football is about so much more than just sport, it’s about connection, support, and community. That’s why this partnership feels like such a good fit.”

Plans for the partnership include fundraising events, awareness campaigns, and opportunities for players to become ambassadors for the charity within the walking football community.

With walking football being one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK, and played widely across Sussex, this collaboration presents a unique opportunity to promote physical activity, connection, and support for people living with and beyond cancer.