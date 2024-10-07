Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hurstpierpoint Village News, 10 October 2024

Changes in the High Street: You can rely on people who work in local hairdressers for information on what is going on! Work is now well advanced in what was recently Hurstpierpoint Restorations and, before that, Feathers, to accommodate the Village Pizza Kitchen in a much bigger space. So their current space will then accommodate extended space for Freemans, the Funeral Directors. Down the other end of the High Street, JanTon and the Nationwide premises are both still empty. I await news from my hairdresser!

Holy Trinity Church: Harvest Services, Sunday 13th October - services at both 9.15 am and at 11 am in the usual styles, following the theme of Harvest. If you would like to bring harvest gifts, there will be an opportunity during each of the services to bring your gifts to the front of the church. And if you know of people who would appreciate a gift from the harvest donations, please let me know and I will pass the information on.

The organisers of this year’s Christian Aid collection thank everyone who gave so generously to support their work in Gaza which raised a superb £3,356. The organisers also warmly thank everyone who contributed recipes to the Holy Trinity Cook Book a copy of which was given to each donor. The charity’s partners continue to work in Gaza, facing all the dangers of war, so that they can serve the people of their communities. They provide food and water, shelters, care for people’s physical and mental health

Margaret Carey

HURSTfolk returns for its second year from 22-24 November. An amazing range of events at lots of venues, including the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Brighton Early Music Festival (BREMF) which runs from Friday 11 to Sunday 27 October in churches and other venues in Brighton. Many of the founders and organising group live in the village. Former resident, Deborah Roberts, was one of the founders. Sadly, she died recently and is greatly missed, but her legacy continues with this wonderful annual festival. She and two friends took part in one of the first Hurst Festivals as ‘The Three Sopranos’ Full information about the programme on www.bremf.org.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film, there is a bar and they also sell tea, coffee and Mary's delicious home-made cakes. Films start at 7.30 pm on weekdays and 3 pm on Sundays. October films are: Thursday 10 October, Blackbird Blackbird Blueberry (15); Friday 25 October, Rose (12A); Sunday 27 October, Wilding (PG).

Friday 25 October, 7.30 pm, Guide HQ: Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society meeting with Paul Green on Sussex Murders and Misdemeanors ‘Real life cases from the 18th and 19th centuries’ All are welcome; admission for non-members is £4, or you can become a member for £16 which covers entrance to all eight monthly meetings. The final event of this year is on Friday 29 November ‘Brighton in old photos’ by speaker Chris Horlock, showing how life has changed in the city. What an excellent programme they provide.

Tuesday 12 November, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

Friday 29 November, 6-9 pm, and Saturday 30 November, 9.30 am – 1 pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.