Hurstpierpoint Village News

24 October 2024 Hurst Festival is seeking a local part-time Freelance Manager who will work throughout the year on the planning and organisation of the annual two-week September festival. Please contact [email protected] for full information. Closing date November 20.

Friday 25 October, 7.30 pm, Guide HQ: Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society meeting with Paul Green on Sussex Murders and Misdemeanors ‘Real life cases from the 18th and 19th centuries’ All are welcome; admission for non-members is £4, or you can become a member for £16 which covers entrance to all eight monthly meetings. The final event of this year is on Friday 29 November ‘Brighton in old photos’ by speaker Chris Horlock, showing how life has changed in the city. What an excellent programme they provide.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film, there is a bar and they also sell tea, coffee and Mary's delicious home-made cakes. Films start at 7.30 pm on weekdays and 3 pm on Sundays. October films are: Friday 25 October, Rose (12A); Sunday 27 October, Wilding (PG); The Taste of Things (12A) Thursday 14 November.

Sunday 27 October, 3 pm; Time to Remember, Holy Trinity Church: You are warmly invited to a special service to remember loved ones who have died and give thanks for their lives. The names of those who have died during the past three years, and of other loved ones whom families and friends wish to remember, will be read aloud. There will be an opportunity to light a candle in their memory, and time for quietness and reflection. If you would like names of loved ones read out, either add their names to the sheet at the back of the church or email the church office on: [email protected].

Margaret Carey Hurstpierpoint Correspondent

Befriended, the bereavement support organisation, founded by Gail Millar, has several different monthly gatherings at Court Bushes, to which all are welcome. Monthly ‘bereavement cafes’ are held on the first Thursday of every month 9.30 – 11 am. The social group ‘Company’ meets on the third Thursday of each month to enjoy a meal together from 12.30 pm. They also run a three week course called ‘Compassionate Conversations’ looking at loss in life, on Thursday mornings and evenings on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of every month. www.befriended.org and 0300 772 7703.

Sunday 10 November, 7.30pm, The Old Meeting House, Ditchling: Hurstpierpoint singer, Julie Roberts, will be performing a programme of jazz and blues with jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard. With her warm voice and her unpretentious style, she interprets songs from gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads. Details on www.julierobertssingeruk.com. Concert goers are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Tickets £12.00 from www.WeGotTickets.com

Tuesday 12 November, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

22-24 November, HURSTfolk returns for its second year . An amazing range of events at lots of venues, including the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Saturday, 23 November, p.m. for 7.30pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue: NSPCC Quiz Night with Fish and Chip Supper. Teams of 4 to 6 people. Tickets £15 each available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Tel: 07507 277689. Raffle and licenced bar.

Friday 29 November, 6-9 pm, and Saturday 30 November, 9.30 am – 1 pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.