Hurstpierpoint Village News

Hurst Festival is seeking a local part-time Freelance Manager who will work throughout the year on the planning and organisation of the annual two-week September festival. Please contact [email protected] for full information. Closing date November 20.

The Woodland Flora and Fauna Group’s latest bulletin is very encouraging. Here is Michael’s report on barn owls which I am copying in full:

“We have worked very hard since 2007 to enhance survival prospects for barn owls in our local countryside. It has been a very hard and time-consuming project which has increased in effort and scope as time has progressed. We now cover a huge expanse of southern Mid Sussex and adjacent areas and have erected scores of barn owl boxes within it.

"Each year we visit all these boxes to establish which ones contain young and return to record them when they have grown sufficiently. This year has been a remarkable success with a record number of barn owl and kestrel young found. Heartfelt thanks are extended to all valued friends and helpers who have joined me over many years in achieving this conservation initiative and bringing it to this outstanding level of fruition.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Correspondent

"The results of these inspections appear with accompanying pictures on our group website. You can view them by clicking on http://www.thewoodlandfloraandfaunagroup.org.uk."

Befriended, the bereavement support organisation, founded by Gail Millar, has several different monthly gatherings at Court Bushes, to which all are welcome. Monthly ‘bereavement cafes’ are held on the first Thursday of every month 9.30 – 11 am. The social group ‘Company’ meets on the third Thursday of each month to enjoy a meal together from 12.30 pm. They also run a three-week course called ‘Compassionate Conversations’ looking at loss in life, on Thursday mornings and evenings on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of every month. www.befriended.org and 0300 772 7703.

MP for Mid Sussex and Hurst resident, Alison Bennett, has been appointed as the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Care and Carers, an absolutely vital job.

She has been raising questions in Parliament on the need for unpaid carers who look after family or friends to have more support in being able to stay in the workforce. I have recently spoken to a local family in exactly this situation and heard about the challenges faced on a day to day basis.

Changes in the High Street: No indication of progress in finding new occupants for JanTon, Mishon Mackay, or Nationwide. Work is continuing on the former Hurst Restorations which I understand will shortly be larger premises for the Village Pizza Kitchen. Their current premises will, if my source of information is correct, be taken over by Freemans Funeral Directors next door. If you know better, please let me know.

Saturday, November 16, 6pm – 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Hurst College Music Scholars play for us on their annual visit to our early evening music series. It is always a joy to listen to such talented and enthusiastic young people, so do please come and support them.

Doors open at 5.30 pm and, as always, there is a licensed bar. The final event this year is on Saturday, December 21, when we welcome the Hurst, Hassocks & Ditchling U3a Singers, directed by Marcus Martin with Music for the Christmas season, with some carols for us all to sing. Seats are only £8 each; you can book by emailing [email protected] or you can just turn up and pay on the door.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film, there is a bar and they also sell tea, coffee and Mary's delicious home-made cakes. The Taste of Things (12A) 7.30pm, Thursday, November 14; Stop Making Sense (PG) 7pm, Sunday, November 24; Four Daughters (15), 7.30pm, Friday, November 29; One Life (12A), 3pm, Sunday, December 1.

Sunday, November 10, 7.30pm, The Old Meeting House, Ditchling: Hurstpierpoint singer, Julie Roberts, will be performing a programme of jazz and blues with jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard. With her warm voice and her unpretentious style, she interprets songs from gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads. Details on www.julierobertssingeruk.com. Concert goers are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Tickets £12 from www.WeGotTickets.com

Tuesday, November 12, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

November 22-24, HURSTfolk returns for its second year. An amazing range of events at lots of venues, including the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Saturday, November 23, 7pm for 7.30pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue: NSPCC Quiz Night with Fish and Chip Supper. Teams of 4 to 6 people. Tickets £15 each available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Tel: 07507 277689. Raffle and licenced bar.

Friday, November 29, 6-9 pm, and Saturday, November 30, 9.30am – 1pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.