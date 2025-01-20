Hurstpierpoint Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January is always a bit quiet, as all the Christmas and New Year events are over, schools are back, holidays finished, so please keep the news coming in so that we know what is going on around us.

There are always changes happening in the High Street and this morning, Monday, as I am writing this, UK Power is digging up the road in two places, and traffic is being diverted. The workers are very helpful and friendly and make it as easy as possible for us all, but inevitably it is a bit disruptive while it’s happening.

We are so fortunate to be able to buy almost everything we need without leaving the village. As well as lots of places to eat out, and others to look after our hair and health, our shops provide us with everything we need to eat in! Yes, to quote an old nursery rhyme, we do have ‘the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker’ as well as our fruit and veg shop, pharmacy, deli, post office, and the always open Co-op. As I have repeatedly said, please use them as much as you possibly can to ensure that they continue to thrive.

Hurst Players next production is Witness for the Prosecution, very famous courtroom drama by Agatha Christie, 8-12 April, directed by Jo Kearns. And after that, Sylvia, a comedy by A.R. Gurney directed by Annette Squire, 8-12 July.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Correspondent

Used postage stamps: The Parish Council Office has a collection box on the shelf outside their office window, for used stamps to be used for charity purposes.

Friday 31 January 7:30 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk – “Shoreham Fort.” An illustrated talk about this Victorian fort built to protect Shoreham Harbour and the entrance to the river Adur. It’s fascinating history also saw use in both World Wars. The speaker is Gary Baines from the Friends of Shoreham Fort. Everyone welcome. Admission for non-members £4.

Wednesday 5 February, 2 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road car park, Hurst Monthly Social Group with Hamish Raby, Maintenance Officer with Hurstpierpoint Parish Council, who will tell us all about his work looking after the green spaces in our village. New members and visitors very welcome £4. Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details.

Hurst Village Cinema January films are: Friday 24th 7.30 pm Magnolia (18); Sunday 26th 3 pm Perfect Days (PG). The cinema is also relaying National Theatre Live showings, the first of which is The Importance of Being Earnest on Thursday 20 February at 7 pm. They are also very excited to announce a showing of Steve Coogan starring as Dr Strangelove on Thursday 17th April. Mike expects this to sell out fast so please get your tickets soon to avoid disappointment. Bookings from www.hurstfilms.com or from Charlotte Grace in the High Street.

Friday 15 February 6 – 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: the next in our series of early evening music. 'The many splendoured thing.' Matthew Sprange and Stephen Ostler present a mixed programme performed by a number of Matthew's singing students celebrating the high, lows and bits in between of that old thing called love. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a February evening! £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. Licensed bar.

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.