Hurstpierpoint Village News

I hope you are all managing to keep dry and warm. Whilst we haven’t had anything like the storms which have hit the country further north, it has been unpleasant enough! But today, as I am writing this, the sun is shining and though it is very windy, it is at least dry.

And the High Street work on the power supply has been completed efficiently. The skill of the workers is impressive. Piles of earth excavated from great big holes look far to big to go back into the hole when the work is completed, but it all fits in again, and when the tarmac is re-laid, there is no sign of disruption.

Car Parking in Hurstpierpoint: This is a subject that really does affect everybody in some way. You may be aware that the Parish Council are considering imposing charges to park in Trinity Road and Brown Twins Road car park. If you are interested in having your say about this, please consider completing this survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KGKXLJX. It really is important that the Parish Council knows what people think about this. If we don’t tell them, then we can’t complain about the outcome. If you don’t do online surveys, then please write a letter.

Hurst Players next production is Witness for the Prosecution, very famous courtroom drama by Agatha Christie, 8-12 April, directed by Jo Kearns. And after that, Sylvia, a comedy by A.R. Gurney directed by Annette Squire, 8-12 July.

Roadworks in the High Street 2

Friday 31 January 7:30 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk – “Shoreham Fort.” An illustrated talk about this Victorian fort built to protect Shoreham Harbour and the entrance to the river Adur. Its fascinating history also saw use in both World Wars. The speaker is Gary Baines from the Friends of Shoreham Fort. Everyone welcome. Admission for non-members £4.

Wednesday 5 February, 2 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road car park, Hurst Monthly Social Group with Hamish Raby, Maintenance Officer with Hurstpierpoint Parish Council, who will tell us all about his work looking after the green spaces in our village. New members and visitors very welcome £4. Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details.

Hurst Village Cinema February films are: 7.30 pm February 6: The Second Mother (15); Sunday 9 February, 3 pm, Vindication Swim (PG). This second film is shot in Sussex and the cinema is delighted to welcome producer Simon Haslet for a Q and A session after the screening, and, if schedule allows, the director, Elliott Hasler, former Hurst College student. The cinema is also relaying National Theatre Live showings, the first of which is The Importance of Being Earnest on Thursday 20 February at 7 pm. They are also very excited to announce a showing of Steve Coogan starring as Dr Strangelove on Thursday 17th April. Bookings from www.hurstfilms.com or from Charlotte Grace in the High Street.

Friday 15 February 6 – 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: the next in our series of early evening music. 'The many splendoured thing.' Matthew Sprange and Stephen Ostler present a mixed programme performed by a number of Matthew's singing students celebrating the high, lows and bits in between of that old thing called love. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a February evening! £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. Licensed bar. The January evening of humorous poetry with ‘young and young at heart in mind’ was a great success, with the young audience really engaging with the verse, and some of them joining in and reading their own choices.

Roadworks in the High Street 1

Tuesday, 11 March, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre, Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: ‘Making bees welcome in your garden’. An illustrated talk by James Power, lifelong nature conservationist and author of The Bees of Sussex. Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show.

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.