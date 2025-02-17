Hurstpierpoint Village News

High Street: Please may I make an appeal to car owners not to park on the pavement in the High Street.

This week I have seen parents with buggies trying to get through narrow spaces between a car and a building, several people using mobility buggies being forced to go into the road as the remaining pavement space isn’t big enough to navigate, and a blind person, using a mobility cane, unable to find the edge of the pavement in order to navigate safely. When I mentioned this to one person, he said he was only going to be a minute, but in that minute a serious accident could happen.

St. Lawrence CE School are seeking to appoint flexible and committed teaching assistants to support pupils’ learning. This is what the advertisement says: “You would be joining our hard-working and dedicated staff team, where we are blessed with wonderful children and a very supportive community. We are looking for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues. We have full time and part time roles available. For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, please refer to our website.” https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

Buses: It is so helpful that the illuminated signboard at the bus stop by the village garden tells us when the next bus is due to arrive and where it is going. No need to take your car if you are going to the Princess Royal Hospital or the Royal Sussex Hospital, for example!

Chestnut tree on South Avenue Recreation Ground at sunset

Friday 28 February 7.30 pm at Guide HQ SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park Hurstpierpoint.

Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk – “Yellowstone Park, Bisons & Custer” An illustrated talk about the landscape, culture and history of the park and the American Mid-West. Plus, the link between “Custer’s Last Stand” and a Cuckfield headmaster! Includes a brief Wild West Movie Theme Quiz! The speaker is Neil Sadler. Admission for non-members £4.00.

Parish Council Meetings start at 7.30 pm and are open to all. Remaining February dates are: Thursday 20th – Finance Governance & Estates Committee (Sayers Common Village Hall); Thursday 27th - Full Council (Village Centre).

Befriended Community Choir meets on Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 4 pm in the Village Centre. 25 February and then 4, 18, 25 March and 1 April. No singing experience needed; just come along and join in.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

Early evening music in Holy Trinity: Saturday 15 March 6 – 7.30 pm We welcome Lou Beckerman, singer/poet/songwriter, with Joss Peach, pianist, in their programme entitled ‘Jazzy Jewels & Peppery Poems’. On April 26, singer Julie Roberts and jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard, bring us ‘Gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads’; May 17 welcomes the Magdalena Reising Trio with Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, and the spring season ends with Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a (hopefully) Spring evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm.

Wednesday March 5, p.m. Hurst Monthly Social Group, Guide HQ in the Trinity Road Car park at 2.00 The speaker this month is Melanie Gibson-Barton who is going to tell us all about the history of Teddies and other Bears. Visitors welcome e £4 contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details

Tuesday, 11 March, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre, Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: ‘Making bees welcome in your garden’. An illustrated talk by James Power, lifelong nature conservationist and author of The Bees of Sussex. Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show.

Hurst Village Cinema, March films: 6 March, 7.30 pm, The Teachers’ Lounge (12) A gripping drama which perfectly illustrates how teachers both hold positions of power and yet can also be powerless. 14 March, 7.30 pm, Driving Mum (12) Hard to get more Scandi than this darkly comic drama which sees Jon embark on a road trip with his mother, as her last request. 16 March, 3 pm, The Straight Story (U).

Hurst Festival, 13 to 28 September: Plans are well advanced for the twenty-first Festival later this year. The Trustees and Committee are delighted to welcome Susan Eskdale who has joined the team as Festival Manager. What events would you like to see included? Contact www.hurstfestival.org.

Hurst Jumble Trail: This excellent project organised by Hurst Rethink will take place on Sunday 4 May between 10 am and 2 pm. It’s a wonderful opportunity to de-clutter. Just set up a stall outside your house and chat with friends and neighbours whilst they browse through what you are offering. Email your address and postcode to [email protected] by 1 April and your details will be added to the printed and on-line maps.

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.