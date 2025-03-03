Hurstpierpoint Village News

High Street: Please may I make an appeal to car owners not to park on the pavement in the High Street.

This week I have seen parents with buggies trying to get through narrow spaces between a car and a building, several people using mobility buggies being forced to go into the road as the remaining pavement space isn’t big enough to navigate, and a blind person, using a mobility cane, unable to find the edge of the pavement in order to navigate safely. There is more than one motorist who consistently park on the pavement outside the pharmacy, covering the kerb. It’s really dangerous.

Hurst Life, as always, is full of good news about the village. Two people featured this month are John Norris and Bernie Taylor. John is a metal artist who is featured on BBC’s ‘Make it at Market’ on 3 March, but you can find it on iPlayer ‘catch up’ if you missed it on Monday. He makes amazing sculptures out of recycled metals. Bernie is taking the huge step of launching his own pet food product ‘Bernie’s Pet Food’. He’s been in the business for a long time and knows a thing or two about what dogs like to eat. Congratulations to John and Bernie.

And in the same edition, Sarah Salisbury invites you to an introductory session at Hurst Bowls Club. There are two-hour taster sessions on some Wednesdays and Saturdays in April. Contact Sarah for more information on 01273 834356.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

Jenny Brown also writes in Hurst Life that a host is wanted for six months for a retired Ukrainian couple. Their daughter and grandchild are already here. Some funding is available for the hosts. Contact Jenny on [email protected].

St Lawrence Fair Committee are holding a drop-in evening at 124 High Street on Thursday 13 March from 6- 8 pm to chat to people about how they can help the Fair this year. Nic Stenning lists all the jobs that need doing and mentions that about seven thousand people join in the fun on Fair Day which is a huge number to manage. Our fair is hundreds of years old and central to the life and culture of the village, so do go along an find out more about how you can help.

Early evening music in Holy Trinity: Saturday 15 March 6 – 7.30 pm We welcome Lou Beckerman, singer/poet/songwriter, with Joss Peach, pianist, in their programme entitled ‘Jazzy Jewels & Peppery Poems’. On April 26, singer Julie Roberts and jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard, bring us ‘Gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads’; May 17 welcomes the Blue Cafe Trio with Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, and the spring season ends with Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a (hopefully) Spring evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm.

Tuesday, 11 March, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre, Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: ‘Making bees welcome in your garden’. An illustrated talk by James Power, lifelong nature conservationist and author of The Bees of Sussex. Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show.

Tuesday, 8 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: ‘Creating Biodiverse Gardens’, an illustrated talk by Garden Designer, Peter McGarr, on how to use sustainable local resources to mimic the ecosystems of plant communities in the wild.

Hurst Village Cinema, March films: 6 March, 7.30 pm, The Teachers’ Lounge (12) A gripping drama which perfectly illustrates how teachers both hold positions of power and yet can also be powerless. 14 March, 7.30 pm, Driving Mum (12) Hard to get more Scandi than this darkly comic drama which sees Jon embark on a road trip with his mother, as her last request. 16 March, 3 pm, The Straight Story (U).

Recycling Guidelines: Did you know you can recycle plastic cosmetic bottles and other bathroom materials such as shampoo bottles, toothpaste tubes, aerosols and plastic tubs in your recycling bin at home? Make sure to remove as much of the contents as possible. If you can, take off any pump mechanisms and place them in your rubbish bin. If removal isn’t possible, put the entire empty material in your recycling bin. If you don’t have room for a separate recycling bin in your bathroom, you could hang a bag on your bathroom door to collect recyclables until you’re ready to dispose of them. at: For more information go to: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and- housing/waste-and-recycling/recycling-and-waste- prevention-in-west-sussex/a-to-z-of- recycling/bathroom-materials/ Information from: Why not check other pages in their A-Z of Recycling to find out what else you can recycle?

