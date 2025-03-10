Hurstpierpoint Village News

HIGH STREET: Please may I AGAIN make an appeal to car owners not to park on the pavement in the High Street.

This week I have seen parents with buggies trying to get through narrow spaces between a car and a building, several people using mobility buggies being forced to go into the road as the remaining pavement space isn’t big enough to navigate, and a blind person, using a mobility cane, unable to find the edge of the pavement in order to navigate safely. There is more than one motorist who consistently park on the pavement outside the pharmacy, covering the kerb. It’s really dangerous.

JENNY BROWN writes in Hurst Life that a host is wanted for six months for a retired Ukrainian couple. Their daughter and grandchild are already here. Some funding is available for the hosts. Contact Jenny on [email protected].

ST LAWRENCE FAIR COMMITTEE are holding a drop-in evening at 124 High Street on Thursday 13 March from 6- 8 pm to chat to people about how they can help the Fair this year. Nic Stenning lists all the jobs that need doing and mentions that about seven thousand people join in the fun on Fair Day which is a huge number to manage. Our fair is hundreds of years old and central to the life and culture of the village, so do go along an find out more about how you can help.

Chestnut tree South Avenue Recreation Ground, at sunset

THE WOODLAND, FLORA & FAUNA GROUP: Michael Nailard reports that the AGM is coming up shortly and, as usual, the committee will be formally appointed. The long-standing treasurer will not be standing for re-election. If you have financial expertise and would consider filling this role, please contact Michael for details. The committee meets three times a year, plus the AGM. Email: [email protected]; Tel: 01273 834001.

SANCTUARY TODDLER GROUP: We are looking for a couple of people who could help out at The Sanctuary toddler group once a month, either doing registration, serving refreshments or running a craft activity. We meet every Monday morning during term time, at the Village Centre. If you are able to help, or would like more information, please contact Sarah - [email protected] / 07913103827.

CAFÉ IN THE CHURCH, Saturday 15th March – 10am-12noon All are welcome to our free Spring coffee morning, and to enjoy the wonderful piano pieces played by Stephen Ostler, who has so thoughtfully created an appropriate selection of music for us to listen to: Background Music for the ‘Ideas of March’ programme: National No Smoking Day (12th) - Smoke gets in your eyes etc. St Patrick’s Day (17th) - Irish tunes etc. Spring Equinox (20th) - Puccini, Schubert, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Johann Strauss II, Delibes etc. British Summer Time begins (30th) -Time-related music, including, if time permits, Chopin’s Minute Waltz There will also be fresh coffee and home-made cakes available throughout the morning, and stalls to browse selling jams and chutneys, arts and crafts, jewellery, scarves, second-hand books, good-as-new stall, raffle and tombola. Contributions of cakes, prizes, good-as-new treasures and books always gratefully received. Please join us and bring along family and friends!

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: Saturday 15 March 6 – 7.30 pm We welcome Lou Beckerman, singer/poet/songwriter, with Joss Peach, pianist, in their programme entitled ‘Jazzy Jewels & Peppery Poems’. On April 26, singer Julie Roberts and jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard, bring us ‘Gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads’; May 17 welcomes the Blue Cafe Trio with Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, and the spring season ends with Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a (hopefully) Spring evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICUTURAL SOCIETY, Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show. Tuesday, 8 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: ‘Creating Biodiverse Gardens’, an illustrated talk by Garden Designer, Peter McGarr, on how to use sustainable local resources to mimic the ecosystems of plant communities in the wild.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY. Friday 28th March 7:30 pm at Guide HQ SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park Hurstpierpoint. Talk – “Deckchairs Piers & Souvenirs” A talk on the history of our seaside culture through the things that have made it distinctive - such as donkeys, piers, beach huts, paddle steamers, & ice cream cones! The speaker is author Dr Kathryn Ferry who has also appeared on TV in Villages by the Sea, Coast, Portillo’s Hidden History of Britain and many other programmes. Admission for non-members £4.00.

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA, March films:. 14 March, 7.30 pm, Driving Mum (12) Hard to get more Scandi than this darkly comic drama which sees Jon embark on a road trip with his mother, as her last request. 16 March, 3 pm, The Straight Story (U).

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.