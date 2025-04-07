Hurstpierpoint Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE COMMUNITY CHARITY SHOP is closed for redecoration and will reopen on 28 April. Please hold on to your donations until the shop re-opens.

RESURFACING: College Lane is being resurfaced beginning 7 April. The Parish Council website says that it will be closed all this week.

HURSTFOLK: Debbie Clare, who thought up the whole amazing weekend, is very happy to let you know that this year’s festival will take place from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 November 2025 – please do save the dates and look out for the programme later in the year. She reports that she has had more musician submissions than ever before so you can expect a rich, exciting, diverse and exclusive line up.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Services during Holy Week, 14-20 April: Monday 14 April – 7.30 pm Holy Communion; Tuesday 15 April – 7.30 pm Holy Communion; Wednesday 16 April – 11 am Holy Communion 7.30 pm Holy Communion; Maundy Thursday 17 April – 7.30 pm Sung Eucharist; Good Friday 18 April – 10 am Walk of Witness, 12-2 pm Prayer/Reflection, 2 pm Last Hour at the Cross; Holy Saturday 19 April – 7.30 pm Easter Vigil; Easter Day 20 April 8 am – Book of Common Prayer Holy Communion, 9.15 am – a beautiful service of Holy Communion, with choir and hymns, 11 am – a lively service for people of all ages.

HURST PLAYERS: Witness for the Prosecution, this week, is entirely sold out. Obviously Agatha Christie continues to be a great favourite! Open Reading of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 8 pm on 23 April which is, as you probably know, Shakespeare’s birthday.

PAWS & CLAWS: Saturday 12 April, 10 am – 12 noon, Club Suite, Village Centre: Paws and ClawsEaster Coffee morning. There will be many stalls including tombola, raffle, gifts, catmobilia, books, jigsaws, homemade cakes and refreshments. They look forward to seeing their supporters there.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 25April 7:30 pm at Guide HQ:“Children & the Poor Laws in 19th Century Sussex” A talk looking at how changes at that time in the Poor Laws affected children in Sussex both in and out of the workhouse. It covers the range of support offered to them including apprentices, placements-in-service, and education. The speaker is Dr Mary Rudling. Admission for non-members £4.

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: On Saturday April 26, singer Julie Roberts and jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard; May 17, the Blue Cafe Trio with Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, and the spring season ends with Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a (hopefully) Spring evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. [email protected].

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Correspondent

HURST RETHINK JUMBLE TRAIL: Sunday 4 May, 10 am to 2 pm. The closing date for having a stall was April 1st, but you can still join up, though your address will only appear on the Google map, and not the printed map which will be available around the village and in Hurst Life. It’s a great way to de-clutter, though the temptation is, of course, to buy someone else’s clutter! Either way, it is a great day, lots of fun, sociable, and let’s hope the sun shines on all of us bargain hunters and de-clutterers!

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING, Tuesday 17 May, from 7 pm at Court Bushes Community Centre: Come and meet local groups, find out what is going on and what you can get involved with. There is an amazing number of groups and activities in our village for you to support and enjoy. Do have a look at the Parish Council website which is full of information for us all. www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.