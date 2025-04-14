Hurstpierpoint Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE COMMUNITY CHARITY SHOP is closed for redecoration and will reopen on 28 April. Please hold on to your donations until the shop re-opens.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Services during the remainder of Holy Week: Maundy Thursday 17 April – 7.30 pm Sung Eucharist; Good Friday 18 April – 10 am Walk of Witness, 12-2 pm Prayer/Reflection, 2 pm Last Hour at the Cross; Holy Saturday 19 April – 7.30 pm Easter Vigil; Easter Day 20 April 8 am – Book of Common Prayer Holy Communion, 9.15 am – a beautiful service of Holy Communion, with choir and hymns, 11 am – a lively service for people of all ages.

HURST PLAYERS: congratulations to the company for the sell-out run ofWitness for the Prosecution. The next event is an Open Reading of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 8 pmon 23 April which is, as you probably know, Shakespeare’s birthday.

BEFRIENDED Tea Party, Sunday 20 April, 3-5 pm, Court Bushes Community Centre. Afternoon tea party with quizzes, celebrations, making friends, information, advice and great entertainment. More info at www.befriended.org. ,

HURSTPIERPOINT BOWLS CLUB, South Avenue: 19 and 26 April, 10.15 am, and 23 April at 5.45 pm Free bowling tuition. Equipment supplied. Just wear flat shoes.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 25 April 7:30 pm at Guide HQ:“Children & the Poor Laws in 19th Century Sussex” A talk looking at how changes at that time in the Poor Laws affected children in Sussex both in and out of the workhouse. It covers the range of support offered to them including apprentices, placements-in-service, and education. The speaker is Dr Mary Rudling. Admission for non-members £4.

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: On Saturday April 26, singer Julie Roberts and jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard; May 17, the Blue Cafe Trio with Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, and the spring season ends with Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a (hopefully) Spring evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. [email protected].

HURST RETHINK JUMBLE TRAIL: Sunday 4 May, 10 am to 2 pm. The closing date for having a stall was April 1st, but you can still join up, though your address will only appear on the Google map, and not the printed map which will be available around the village and in Hurst Life. It’s a great way to de-clutter, though the temptation is, of course, to buy someone else’s clutter! Either way, it is a great day, lots of fun, sociable, and let’s hope the sun shines on all of us bargain hunters and de-clutterers!

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING, Tuesday 17 May, from 7 pm at Court Bushes Community Centre: Come and meet local groups, find out what is going on and what you can get involved with. There is an amazing number of groups and activities in our village for you to support and enjoy. Do have a look at the Parish Council website which is full of information for us all. www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk.

HEBER OPERA, next production is Verdi’s King for a Day (Un Giorno di Regno, in Italian, though Heber always sings in English. 25 May in the Village Centre. It’s a comedy that takes place in a single day in baronial castle and is lots of fun. Unusually in opera, no one dies! Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera

Or by phone on 07867 975967.

HURSTPIERPOINT ARMY CADETS is open to young people age 12-18. Join them for exciting activities, leadership training, First Aid, sport and more. They meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 7.30 – 9.30 pm in the Drill Hall, 91 High Street. More information from email: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.