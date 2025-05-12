Hurstpierpoint Village News

HIGH STREET NEWS: Two new businesses shortly to open:

Turn & Fire, pottery studio and woodturning workshop, at 92 High Street (next to Rhubarb); Iris Bakery, small artisan bakery, at 126c High Street (near the Nupur). There are still two empty premises in the row of shops near the Players Theatre, but I think everywhere else is occupied. As long as we all keep using our precious shops, they will be safe. They are nearly all independent businesses and need our support.

VE DAY 80th ANNIVERSARY: Some of our High Street shops are displaying information on the lives of the people whose names are engraved on our war memorials. In Sayers Common, seven people died in the Second World War, and in Hurstpierpoint eighteen people died. We continue to be grateful for their service and bravery. The bunting is up over the High Street to help to commemorate VE Day.

NO MOW MAY: The Parish Council is leading by example and leaving some areas of lawn at Court Bushes unmown to provide the maximum benefit for butterflies. I am doing the same in my own garden, and am getting used to the dandelions and daisies which are, actually, very pretty flowers in their own right!

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Correspondent

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: Not to be missed, this Saturday, 17 May, at 6 pm, the acclaimed Blue Cafe Trio with Magdalena Reising, Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, whose performances sell out wherever they perform. The spring season ends with ever popular Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich, on two pianos, on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on an early Summer evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. [email protected].

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: the interior has been a bit gloomy for some time as the high level lighting has deteriorated steadily. But new lighting has been installed and the building is now bright and welcoming. The church is open all day every day. Everyone is welcome to the building, just to sit in the peace and quiet, and of course to attend services. Details of all services are on www.holytrinityhpp.org.

FRIENDS OF WOLSTONBURY, 21 May, 7.30 pm, Village Centre: Talk by Chris Horn on the History of Devil’s Dyke, plus short Annual General Meeting.

SWINGING THE SIXTIES: The New Foxtrot Serenaders Show Band, Saturday, 24 May, 7.30 pm, Players Theatre. A tribute to the Swinging 60s from the Rat Pack to the Beatles, Nat King Cole and Matt Monro. Tickets £20 from 0333 666 3366. www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

HEBER OPERA, next production is Verdi’s King for a Day (Un Giorno di Regno, in Italian, though Heber always sings in English. 25 May in the Village Centre. It’s a comedy that takes place in a single day in baronial castle and is lots of fun. Unusually in opera, no one dies! Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera

Or by phone on 07867 975967.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 30 May 7:30 pm, Guide HQ. Please note this is a change from the talk previously advertised elsewhere - “Stories from the Sussex Downs” A talk on unusual historical aspects of the South Downs. These include the Home Guard Cavalry, a college for lady gardeners, ploughing matches and much more. The speaker is Ian Everest. Admission for non-members £4.00.

THE WOODLAND FLORA AND FAUNA GROUP, Friday, 30th May, 7.30 pmClub Suite, Village Centre, talk by Michael Blencowe, naturalist, author and wildlife guide, on 'The Wildlife of Sussex’. The diverse habitats of our southern county support a wide range of amazing species. Michael Blencowe takes you on a guided tour from the rock pools, through the woodlands and up to the South Downs, meeting some amazing wildlife on the way. The talk is preceded, at 6.45 pm, by the group’s AGM. All are welcome.

CONCERT AT DANNY HOUSE, 7.30 pm, Wednesday 4 June. Vivace! Summer Concert to be held at Danny House, for an evening of music for everyone. Doors open at 7 pm and tickets from [email protected] or by calling 07853 142894. And we are still recruiting new singers, so if you think you might be interested, why not come along to the concert to hear how we sound? Or email us at [email protected].

‘BEFRIENDED: MAKING A DIFFERENCE ONE SMILE AT A TIME’ Befriended is absolutely delighted to bring the community choir to Holy Trinity Church in Hurstpierpoint for the summer term, every Tuesday afternoon from 2-3.30pm in the lovely Long Glass Room, this is the perfect opportunity to come together, enjoy the joy of music and make new friendships. And of course, we’ll have tea and cake. Everyone is very welcome.

RECYCLING: A very helpful piece of information from Claire Richard who reminds all gardeners who are starting to get outside to work in their gardens and buying plants to make them look good. Those plastic plant pots are not recyclable in a household blue bin, but they can be. Gather them together and pile them all up, and when going to Burgess Hill drop them in to B&Q who do recycle them, and they take them coming from any garden centre or supermarket. There is no collection bin, just hand them to an assistant.

