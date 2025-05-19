Hurstpierpoint Village News

BUILDINGS AROUND THE VILLAGE:

Turn & Fire, pottery studio and woodturning workshop, at 92 High Street (next to Rhubarb) opening soon; Iris Bakery,small artisan bakery, at 126c High Street (near the Nupur), now open. The Methodist Church in Cuckfield Road closed two years ago and has been sold for redevelopment into housing. Work has now started. There are two empty shops at the Hassocks end of the High Street where nothing appears to be happening as yet. For the first time for months, there is no scaffolding in the High Street!

ST LAWRENCE CE PRIMARY SCHOOL Teaching Assistants required at St. Lawrence CE School. The school is seeking to appoint flexible and committed full-time and part-time teaching assistants to support pupils’ learning. They are looking for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues. For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, go to https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: The spring season ends with hugely popular keyboard virtuosi Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich, on two pianos, on June 21. If you saw them at last year’s Hurst Festival, you will remember what fun we all had at their performance! You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on an early Summer evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. [email protected]. And if you have favourite performers you would like to hear again, please let us have contact details.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: New lighting has been installed and the building is now bright and welcoming. The church is open all day every day. Everyone is welcome to the building, just to sit in the peace and quiet, and of course to attend services. Details of all services are on www.holytrinityhpp.org. In summary, there is a service of Morning Prayer every Wednesday at 11am; two main services on Sundays, Holy Communion with choir, at 9.15am and an informal Family Service, with a band and activities for children, at 11am.

SWINGING THE SIXTIES: The New Foxtrot Serenaders Show Band, Saturday, May 24 at 7.30pm, Players Theatre. A tribute to the Swinging 60s from the Rat Pack to the Beatles, Nat King Cole and Matt Monro. Tickets £20 from 0333 666 3366. www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

HEBER OPERA, next production is Verdi’s King for a Day (Un Giorno di Regno, in Italian, though Heber always sings in English. May 25 in the Village Centre. It’s a comedy that takes place in a single day in baronial castle and is lots of fun. Unusually in opera, no one dies! Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera or by phone on 07867 975967.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday, May 30 7:30pm, Guide HQ. Please note this is a change from the talk previously advertised elsewhere - “Stories from the Sussex Downs” A talk on unusual historical aspects of the South Downs. These include the Home Guard Cavalry, a college for lady gardeners, ploughing matches and much more. The speaker is Ian Everest. Admission for non-members £4.

THE WOODLAND FLORA AND FAUNA GROUP, Friday, May 30, 7.30pmClub Suite, Village Centre, talk by Michael Blencowe, naturalist, author and wildlife guide, on 'The Wildlife of Sussex’. The diverse habitats of our southern county support a wide range of amazing species. Michael Blencowe takes you on a guided tour from the rock pools, through the woodlands and up to the South Downs, meeting some amazing wildlife on the way. The talk is preceded, at 6.45pm, by the group’s AGM. All are welcome.

CONCERT AT DANNY HOUSE, 7.30pm, Wednesday, June 4. Vivace! Summer Concert to be held at Danny House, for an evening of music for everyone. Doors open at 7pm and tickets from [email protected] or by calling 07853 142894. And we are still recruiting new singers, so if you think you might be interested, why not come along to the concert to hear how we sound? Or email us at [email protected].

HURST PLAYERS next production, on July 8-12, 7.30 pm, is ‘Sylvia’. It looks like a really fun evening! The subject is "Sylvia", a dog, the couple who adopts her, and the resultant comedy. Greg is a man of middle age, a restless empty-nester, tired of his job in finance, looking for meaning in his life. Sylvia is an exuberant and beautiful lab/poodle mix, astray in Central Park, looking for a new home. It is love at first sight for Greg, but his wife Kate is less than thrilled by the clever and coquettish canine who jumps, slobbers, sits on her couch -- and takes Greg's attention away from his marriage. Booking will open shortly.

‘BEFRIENDED: MAKING A DIFFERENCE ONE SMILE AT A TIME’ Befriended is absolutely delighted to bring the community choir to Holy Trinity Church in Hurstpierpoint for the summer term, every Tuesday afternoon from 2-3.30pm in the lovely Long Glass Room, this is the perfect opportunity to come together, enjoy the joy of music and make new friendships. And of course, we’ll have tea and cake. Everyone is very welcome.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.