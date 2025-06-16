Hurstpierpoint Village News

HIGH STREET INFORMATION

It is very sad to see that the Horse Inn has closed. There is no information in their website other than the one word CLOSED, in capitals.

The Post Office is now open on Sunday mornings which is very helpful. The notice on the door indicates that this is from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm. There are still a couple of empty premises in the High Street, but one new office has moved into premises at the Hassocks end. Next to Rhubarb, is ‘Turn & Fire’, an intriguing name for a woodwork and pottery business, which looks set to open soon. No news on the conversion of the Methodist Church as yet.

124 High Street has a small theatre space on the ground floor, which is hosting ‘Something Rotten, or The Claudius Complex’ which promises to be a funny take on Hamlet, announced as ‘Hamlet’s uncle has his say at last’! Friday 11 July, 8 pm. Tickets from www.ticketlab.app.

THE ALMSHOUSES OF THE HOLY NAME, in Brighton Road, is a local charity providing accommodation for local people, age sixty or more, and of limited income. The Trustees are seeking a new Clerk to support their work as the current holder is retiring after more than 20 years’ service. It is a voluntary position which supports the administration of the charity, takes minutes of the quarterly meetings and assists with some of the financial aspects of the charity’s work. It is not itself directly a decision-making role but supports the trustees in their decision-making. It will suit someone who has a strong background in administration and who wants to be involved in the local community. For more information please contact [email protected].

TEACHING ASSISTANTS REQUIRED AT ST LAWRENCE CE SCHOOL: We are seeking to appoint flexible and committed teaching assistants to support pupils’ learning. You would be joining our hard-working and dedicated staff team, where we are blessed with wonderful children and a very supportive community. We are looking for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues. We have full time and part time roles available. For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, please refer to our website https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

BEFRIENDED AFTERNOON TEA PARTY If you find Sunday afternoons a little quiet or lonely, why not come along to our Befriended Monthly Tea Party in partnership with Holy Trinity on Sunday, 22nd June at Court Bushes, Hurstpierpoint. We have a lovely afternoon planned, full of joy and friendship. There’ll be a great quiz, a scrumptious afternoon tea, and some fantastic entertainment from Belinda and Dave to enjoy. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, share laughter and feel part of a welcoming community. We would really love to see you there! Contact [email protected]

HURST OPEN GARDENS The website www.hurstpierpointopengardens.co.uk reports: “Thank you for making Hurstpierpoint Open Gardens 2025 such a wonderful day. Together we raised an incredible £8200 (for St Peter and St James Hospice). Thank you so much to all those who gave their time, effort, baking skills, raffle and plant donations so generously and to more than 600 wonderful visitors who made the day such a lovely community event.” And all the rest of us thank the organising group for all their work in preparing for this very special annual event. It is always a joy.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SUMMER SHOW: 2.15 pm Saturday June 21 in the Village Centre. Summer flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, handicraft, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: The spring season ends with hugely popular keyboard virtuosi Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich, on two pianos, on 21 June. If you saw them at last year’s Hurst Festival, you will remember what fun we all had at their performance! You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on an early Summer evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. [email protected]. And if you have favourite performers you would like to hear again, please let us have contact details. We’ll start again in October and aim to have something Christmassy in December.

HURST PLAYERS next production, on 8 - 12 July 2025, 7.30 pm, is ‘Sylvia’. It looks like a really fun evening! The subject is "Sylvia", a dog, the couple who adopts her, and the resultant comedy Booking is open on www.hurstplayers.org.uk. We are so fortunate to have this hard-working theatre group in the village, providing such high quality entertainment for us.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.