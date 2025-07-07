Hurstpierpoint Village News

Congratulations to the Fair Committee for another heartwarming day. Two images of arena events stay in my memory – the first of a young girl dancing gracefully alone in the middle of the arena, and then the teams of (mostly) men on each end of the tug of war rope, pulling and laughing in that same arena! And then they were trounced by a great team of kids who lined up on the other end of the rope! No technology needed, just fun! The Fair programme tells us that Nic Stenning and Rachael Babister, the wonderful co-chairs of the Fair Committee, are stepping down after 15 years, so the Committee is looking for someone, or two people, to volunteer for the role. The whole village thanks them for their commitment. And if you would like to help in any way, send an email to [email protected].

HIGH STREET INFORMATION: Newly opened at 92 High Street is ‘Turn & Fire’, a woodwork and ceramics studio and workshop with beautiful hand-crafted pieces on sale. Welcome to Richard and Jackie. We wish them all success. There are currently three empty premises in the High Street – the offices formerly occupied by Frank Davey, the funeral directors, the former offices of Nationwide and the premises occupied by Juliet Sargent near the Post Office. The Horse Inn is closed and shuttered and looks very sad indeed. Let us hope that new occupants will arrive for all these premises as soon as possible.

HURST PLAYERS are open all this week until Saturday 12 July, withthe comedy, ‘Sylvia’. Booking on www.hurstplayers.org.uk. We are so fortunate to have this hard-working theatre group in the village, providing such high quality entertainment for us. At the time of writing this, there are tickets available, so please go today (Thursday), tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday. Performances at 7.30 pm. It looks like a really funny play and, as always, will be brilliantly acted and produced.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: This month’s committee meetings are as follows: 12th Community Engagement; 19th Finance Governance & Estates; 26th Full Council; 30th Planning. All meetings take place in the Village Centre and are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

ALISON BENNETT, MP: Our Member of Parliament writes a newsletter each Monday in which she tells us what she has been doing in Parliament and in the community, who she has met, and what initiatives she is taking. You can sign up to it by contacting [email protected].

TEACHING ASSISTANTS REQUIRED AT ST LAWRENCE CE SCHOOL: We are seeking to appoint flexible and committed teaching assistants to support pupils’ learning. You would be joining our hard-working and dedicated staff team, where we are blessed with wonderful children and a very supportive community. We are looking for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues. We have full time and part time roles available. For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, please refer to our website https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: We are now planning the new season, starting in October, so if you have favourite performers you would like to hear again, please let us have contact details. Third Saturdays, 6-7.30 pm. [email protected].

