Hurstpierpoint Village News

I see that there is a sign on the former Horse Inn, saying that it is to let as a free house. That is good news. Other than that, there are no changes that I have noticed this week. But I have noticed that the High Street seems busier at the moment, which is very good news for our wonderful shops, restaurants and traders. I hope I am right and that it wasn’t just a short-term surge in shoppers. Keep shopping, people!

HURST FESTIVAL: This year’s Festival, amazingly the twenty-first edition, runs from 13 to 28 September. You should have had a copy of the programme delivered to your home, but if not, there are copies outside and inside shops and offices throughout the village. The cover design competition was won by Ruby Clemmans with her lovely image entitled “Hurst is Full of Stars” which is such a good title as we know that we are a very special community. Booking is open on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, is open on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person. There really is something for everyone!

THE ALMSHOUSES OF THE HOLY NAME in Brighton Road, is a local charity providing accommodation for local people, aged sixty or more, and of limited income. The Trustees are seeking a new Clerk to support their work, as the current holder is retiring after more than 20 years’ service. It is a voluntary position which supports the administration of the charity, takes minutes of the quarterly meetings and assists with some of the financial aspects of the charity’s work. It is not itself directly a decision-making role but supports the trustees in their decision-making. It will suit someone who has a strong background in administration and who wants to be involved in the local community. For more information please contact [email protected].

THE WOODLAND FLORA AND FAUNA GROUP Owl Conservation Work Continues. I’m including this again as it is so important. Here is the first part of the report which has just been posted on their website. Do read the rest of it. There is so much info about conservation and protection of our native species. “Our year began as normal, with our attention focussed on maintaining our huge installation of barn owl and tawny owl boxes which are installed throughout Southern Mid Sussex. This year the weather was unusually wet for the first few months of 2025 and finding dry intervals in which we could carry out this work were few and far between. Often we had to resort to snatching at any moving dry interval that appeared. This made the exercise a prolonged one, and one which was subjected to increasing pressure to get it completed before the breeding season in late spring. When the owls begin breeding, we have to cease any maintenance work so that they are not disturbed.” There are also excellent photographs of the work as it is progressing.

SUMMER FUN at Holy Trinity Church: Thursday 31 July and Thursday 21 August. 9.30-10.30 SEN Session, followed by 10.30 to 12 noon for children up to the age of eleven. Crafts, games, football, inflatables, bouncy castle, and café for parents. All welcome. Free entry.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The rest of this month’s committee meetings are as follows: 26th Full Council; 30th Planning. August meeting: 14th Finance Government and Estates. The next full Council meeting is on 25th September in Sayers Common. All meetings take place in the Village Centre and are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

ALISON BENNETT, MP: Our Member of Parliament writes a newsletter each Monday in which she tells us what she has been doing in Parliament and in the community, who she has met, and what initiatives she is taking. You can sign up to it by contacting [email protected]. This week’s newsletter focuses on our water and sewage suppliers, such a vital subject for us all.

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: We are now planning the new season, starting in October, so if you have favourite performers you would like to hear again, please let us have contact details. Third Saturdays, 6-7.30 pm. [email protected]. The first of the new season’s events will feature the choir of our own Sussex-based Ukrainian residents, on Saturday 18 October.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.