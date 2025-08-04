Hurstpierpoint Village News

HURSTPIERPOINT

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW. 2.15 pm Saturday September 13, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

HIGH STREET INFORMATION: It is noticeable footfall has increased as the school holidays have started. It is always very sociable to shop in the High Street. It may be something to do with the fact that the pavements are narrow and we meet people easily for a chat or in a queue. It’s also, of course, because we have such brilliant shops and businesses. A recent visitor asked me for advice about which barber or hairdresser to use … there are so many! It’s also lovely to see South Avenue Recreation Ground so busy with families playing games, having picnics, sitting in the sun and chatting. And the tennis courts are very busy with children learning how to play.

HURST FESTIVAL: 13 to 28 September. You should have had a copy of the programme delivered to your home, but if not, there are copies outside and inside shops and offices throughout the village. Please try to book early, particularly for the events in small venues as tickets sell out quickly. Booking is open on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, is open on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person.

South Avenue Recreation Ground, Hurstpierpoint

HURST PLAYERS: The company is already rehearsing for ‘Two’, the production which they will perform during Hurst Festival, but is also getting ready for auditions for this year’s pantomime ‘Pinocchio’ which will run from 29 December to 4 January. There’s an initial reading/audition on 12 August at 7.30 pm, and dates for children’s auditions will be agreed shortly. All information on www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

OLDLAND MILL OPEN DAY: Sunday, 7 September. Volunteers will be there to show visitors round the mill. Further information on www.oldlandwindmill.org.uk.

HURST MONTHLY SOCIAL GROUP: 3 September, 2-4 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Talk on the Prevention and Management of Minor Skin Injuries, b y Anna Bayley, Plastics Team. Visitors welcome. £4. More info: 07806 670359.

THE WOODLAND FLORA AND FAUNA GROUP invite you to a Special Talk to be given by the renowned author and woodland ecologist, Keith Kirby. It is entitled ‘Woodland Flowers’. It will take place on Wednesday, 20th August at 7.30 pm in the Main Hall at Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Keith Kirby is a visiting researcher at the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Oxford, who previously worked as a woodland ecologist with the government conservation agencies, Nature Conservancy Council, English Nature and Natural England. He has written widely for journals, the press, and is author of many books. All welcome. Free entry.

THE ALMSHOUSES OF THE HOLY NAME in Brighton Road, is a local charity providing accommodation for local people, aged sixty or more, and of limited income. The Trustees are seeking a new Clerk to support their work, as the current holder is retiring after more than 20 years’ service. It is a voluntary position which supports the administration of the charity, takes minutes of the quarterly meetings and assists with some of the financial aspects of the charity’s work. It is not itself directly a decision-making role but supports the trustees in their decision-making. It will suit someone who has a strong background in administration and who wants to be involved in the local community. For more information please contact [email protected].

SUMMER FUN at Holy Trinity Church: The second event is on Thursday 21 August. 9.30-10.30 SEN Session, followed by 10.30 to 12 noon for children up to the age of eleven. The first one was hugely successful and enjoyed by dozens of kids, and their parents. Crafts, games, football, inflatables, bouncy castle, and café for parents. All welcome. Free entry.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: August meeting: 14th Finance Government and Estates. The next full Council meeting is on 25th September in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

ALISON BENNETT, MP: Our Member of Parliament writes a newsletter each Monday in which she tells us what she has been doing in Parliament and in the community, who she has met, and what initiatives she is taking. You can sign up to it by contacting [email protected]. However, she and her team are having a well-deserved break for the summer holidays so the newsletter will not be sent out in August.

TALK ABOUT/VILLAGE VOICE: I see that this excellent free monthly magazine is looking for volunteers to deliver copies in Willow Way and Blackthorns; the Hassocks Road end of College Lane; and also Chestnut Grove, Hurst Gardens, Kemps, and The Pines. The magazines will be dropped into your address and you will have a week to deliver them. Email [email protected] or ring Heidi on 01273 846978.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news.

Thank you for reading this column. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.