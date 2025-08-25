Hurstpierpoint Village News

SOUTH EAST WATER

I’ll keep this in for another week as it still hasn’t rained at all. This is what the opening page of our water supplier tells us about the reason for the current hosepipe ban: “Demand for drinking water in Kent and Sussex has reached record levels since May – with the ongoing warm and dry weather, we’re all using far more water than usual. Demand for water has increased to the highest levels we have ever seen for this time of year …We’ve tried everything possible to avoid these restrictions but our reservoir and underground water storage levels are really low. If we don’t put a hosepipe ban in place now, there’s a really high risk of customers experiencing widespread issues such as low pressure or no water.”

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, October 18, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support a rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers in Pershotravensk.

HIGH STREET INFORMATION: The forecast for this week is mostly warm and sunny and the High Street is busy. There are lots of cafes and pubs providing refreshments, so why not pop in and relax in one of them? Nothing new in terms of opening and closing shops or businesses, that I know about. Lovely to see so many children about enjoying their summer holiday from school.

South Avenue Recreation Ground on a sunny day in the school holidays

HURST PLAYERS: Remaining auditions for this year’s pantomime ‘Pinocchio’ billed as the show ‘with no strings attached’! which will run from December 29 to January 4. Adults, Wednesday, September 3, 7.30 pm. Children, Saturday, September 27, 3 pm. Anyone wishing to audition but unable to make these times/days should contact us to arrange an alternative – email [email protected]

SUMMER FUN at Holy Trinity Church: Dozens of children and their families had a great time on the bouncy castles, doing crafts, eating cakes, and generally having fun on the two play days. It is great to see the building being used for something completely different! People were amazed to see the interior of the church completely transformed for these mornings.

HURST MONTHLY SOCIAL GROUP: September 3, 2-4 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Talk on the Prevention and Management of Minor Skin Injuries, by Anna Bayley, Plastics Team. Visitors welcome. £4. More info: 07806 670359.

OLDLAND MILL OPEN DAY: Sunday, September 7. Volunteers will be there to show visitors round the mill. Further information on www.oldlandwindmill.org.uk.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW. 2.15 pm Saturday, September 13, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

HURSTPIERPOINT MCMILLAN COMMITTEE annual coffee morning, Friday, September 19, 10 am to 12 noon, in the Hurst Bowls Club, South Avenue. Entrance is £3.50 which includes your coffee/tea and a slice of delicious cake! There’s a bottle tombola, a raffle and a very good bric-a-brac stall. We’re looking forward to seeing you there. For more information phone Hilary on 07779 802026.

HURST FESTIVAL: September 13 to 28. The banner is up across the High Street to remind you that the twenty-first Festival is coming soon. Booking on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person. It’s a marvellous programme with something for everyone, and in lots of different venues throughout the village, large and small, kicking off with Super Sunday, 14 September, 12 noon to 6 pm, on South Avenue Recreation Ground.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The next full council meeting is on September 25 in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.