Hurstpierpoint Village News

VILLAGE GARDEN:

The cascading white and pink petunias are absolutely stunning. Thank you to the Parish Council team for such a lovely display. It cheers even the dullest morning weather.

SOUTH EAST WATER: I’m not sure whether the hosepipe ban is still in place, as we have actually had some rain, but only in short downpours, so probably nothing like enough. So we should keep being careful!

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support a rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers in Pershotravensk.

Cascading petunias on the Village Garden; thanks to the Parish Council

HIGH STREET INFORMATION: The forecast for this week is mostly warm and sunny and the High Street is busy. There are lots of cafes and pubs providing refreshments, so why not pop in and relax in one of them? Nothing new in terms of opening and closing shops or businesses, that I know about. Lovely to see so many children about enjoying their summer holiday from school.

HURST PLAYERS: Remaining auditions for this year’s pantomime ‘Pinocchio’ billed as the show ‘with no strings attached’! which will run from 29 December to 4 January are for children, on Saturday 27 September 3 pm. Anyone wishing to audition but unable to make these times/days should contact us to arrange an alternative – email [email protected]

BEFRIENDED BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 4 September, 12 noon – 2 pm If you have experienced loss or bereavement and are living with grief, we are here to support you. A warm friendly welcome awaits you at our monthly drop in Bereavement Cafe at St Andrews Church, Burgess Hill.

OLDLAND MILL OPEN DAY: Sunday, 7 September. Volunteers will be there to show visitors round the mill. Further information on www.oldlandwindmill.org.uk.

South Avenue Recreation Ground, Hurstpierpoint

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW. 2.15 pm Saturday September 13, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

NEWTIMBER CHURCH: We Know your Name - Heritage Open Day, Saturday, 13 September, 10 am to 4 pm: Banners recording the names and ages of slaves will be on display in the church with a short service and a talk exploring the church’s multi-layered colonial history and its connection with slavery through local landowner Charles Gordon will begin at 11 am. Visitors will be welcome throughout the day and refreshments will be provided.

HURSTPIERPOINT MCMILLAN COMMITTEE annual coffee morning, Friday September 19, 10 am to 12 noon, in the Hurst Bowls Club, South Avenue. Entrance is £3.50 which includes your coffee/tea and a slice of delicious cake! There’s a bottle tombola, a raffle and a very good bric-a-brac stall. We’re looking forward to seeing you there. For more information phone Hilary on 07779 802026.

HURST FESTIVAL: 13 to 28 September Booking on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person. Some of the events with small audiences are sold out, or getting towards that, but there are plenty of tickets available for most events. Now that the children are back at school, it is the time that many families get around to looking carefully at the marvellous programme. It all starts off with Super Sunday, 14 September, 12 noon to 6 pm, on South Avenue Recreation Ground.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The next full Council meeting is on 25 September in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

