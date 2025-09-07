Hurstpierpoint Village News

HurstFOLK:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HurstFOLK: Here is brilliant news from Debbie Clare, the founder and inspiration behind HurstFOLK: Thanks to the generous support of local businesses – including HurstWorks, The Hop Tub, Crossways Fish & Chips, No. 7 Coffee House, The New Inn, Village Pizza, Morleys Bistro, Emmy van Deurzen, The Poacher, Rebecca Hames, The Nail Shed by Holly, and Karen Alicia Burt – and over £800 contributed by supporters, we’re delighted to confirm that the 2025 edition of HURSTfolk. will go ahead. This year’s festival will bring 35 acts across 3 days in 6 venues, and we’re only days away from announcing the full programme. Keep an eye on our social media channels for the big reveal – we can’t wait to share what we’ve packed in this year.... And a further comment from me about the generosity of our traders and businesses who have made this possible. Please thank them by using their services and buying their produce.

VILLAGE GARDEN: The cascading white and pink petunias are absolutely stunning. Thank you to the Parish Council team for such a lovely display. It cheers even the dullest morning weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOUTH EAST WATER: I’m not sure whether the hosepipe ban is still in place, as we have actually had some rain, but only in short downpours, so probably nothing like enough. So we should keep being careful!

Hurstpierpoint High Street

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support a rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers in Pershotravensk.

HURST PLAYERS: Remaining auditions for this year’s pantomime ‘Pinocchio’ billed as the show ‘with no strings attached’! which will run from 29 December to 4 January are for children, on Saturday 27 September 3 pm. Anyone wishing to audition but unable to make these times/days should contact us to arrange an alternative – email [email protected]

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW. 2.15 pm Saturday September 13, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEWTIMBER CHURCH: We Know your Name - Heritage Open Day, Saturday, 13 September, 10 am to 4 pm: Banners recording the names and ages of slaves will be on display in the church with a short service and a talk exploring the church’s multi-layered colonial history and its connection with slavery through local landowner Charles Gordon will begin at 11 am. Visitors will be welcome throughout the day and refreshments will be provided.

HURSTPIERPOINT MCMILLAN COMMITTEE annual coffee morning, Friday September 19, 10 am to 12 noon, in the Hurst Bowls Club, South Avenue. Entrance is £3.50 which includes your coffee/tea and a slice of delicious cake! There’s a bottle tombola, a raffle and a very good bric-a-brac stall. We’re looking forward to seeing you there. For more information phone Hilary on 07779 802026.

HURST FESTIVAL: 13 to 28 September Booking on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person. Some of the events with small audiences are sold out, or getting towards that, but there are plenty of tickets available for most events. Now that the children are back at school, it is the time that many families get around to looking carefully at the marvellous programme. It all starts off with Super Sunday, 14 September, 12 noon to 6 pm, on South Avenue Recreation Ground with lots of fun and entertainment, free for everyone.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The next full Council meeting is on 25 September in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.