Hurstpierpoint Village News

SUPER SUNDAY

Well, that was the right decision by the Festival team!Storm Amy certainly lived up to her name and inundated us more or less all day. Let us all hope that Super Sunday, Version 2, next weekend, on Sunday 21 September, will be a day of bright sunshine and that all the planned events and entertainment can go ahead. It is the first time, in 21 years, that an event has had to be postponed.The Festival is now properly under way with the Oasis2 gig in the church last Saturday being great fun and very popular. The other two events in the church are Fleetwood Mad, this Saturday and Mid-Sussex Sinfonia on 27th. Tickets for both events and everything else are available on www.hurstfestival.org. It’s your Festival; please come!

OPEN ARTISTS STUDIOS: Twenty-seven artists will open their studios again this coming weekend, 20th and 21st September from 11 am to 5 pm in 12 different venues. Details and addresses can be found on www.hurstfestival.org/hurst-open-studios. Just turn up to your nearest venue and pick up a trail map. It’s always wonderful to see how much talent there is all around us!

HURST LIFE: Another wonderful edition of our local magazine, thanks to Mike and his team. It is particularly enjoyable to read about our fellow residents in detail, and this month we were treated to an interview with Prue Heron, surely one of the most modest people you’ve ever met; more information about bellringer John Norris; ‘5 minutes’ with Phil Dobson; and a profile by Wendy Barnaby on Tommy Gee, who has just reached his hundredth birthday. And Colin McFarlin telling us how to recycle coffee pods! The Parish Council pages are full of good news including the fact that it’s been a bumper butterfly year in Hurst Meadows.

HurstFOLK: It’s worth repeating last week’s good newsfrom Debbie Clare, the founder and inspiration behind HurstFOLK: Thanks to the generous support of local businesses and local supporters, the 2025 edition of HURSTfolk is on a firm footing. This year’s festival will bring 35 acts across 3 days in 6 venues.

SOUTH EAST WATER: I’ve checked various websites, and it appears that the hosepipe ban is still on, despite heavy rain over the weekend. It will take some time for the reservoirs to recover from the long dry spell so we should keep being careful.

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support a rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers in Pershotravensk.

HURSTPIERPOINT MCMILLAN COMMITTEE annual coffee morning, Friday September 19, 10 am to 12 noon, in the Hurst Bowls Club, South Avenue. Entrance is £3.50 which includes your coffee/tea and a slice of delicious cake! There’s a bottle tombola, a raffle and a very good bric-a-brac stall. We’re looking forward to seeing you there. For more information phone Hilary on 07779 802026.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The next full Council meeting is on 25 September in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

