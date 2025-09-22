Hurstpierpoint Village News

SUPER SUNDAY

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, that was the right decision by the Festival team!The changed date turned out to be a lovely sunny day, if a bit breezy, and South Avenue Recreation Ground hosted lots of stalls, food sales, and activities including the wonderful bubble man, all commentated on by Mid Sussex Radio very expertly and amusingly. The bar did a great trade and the bouncy castles never stopped bouncing! The Festival finishes on the weekend with music in the church from Mid Sussex Sinfonia on Saturday evening. Congratulations to the Festival team, trustees, staff and committee, who have, again, put on a great show. It is a huge challenge to organise two weeks of events, big and small, in lots of different venues, also big and small. If you have suggestions for next year, please let them know. Planning starts almost immediately! www.hurstfestival.org.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 3rd October 7:30 pm at Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: “The Museum of Gardening in Hassocks” (postponed from last season). It will look at the fascinating history of gardening as told through the museum’s varied displays of horticultural tools and ephemera. Speaker Clive Gravett. Admission for non-members £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HurstFOLK: November 7-9 in venues throughout the village: Debbie Clare, the founder and inspiration behind HurstFOLK says that thanks to the generous support of local businesses and local supporters, the 2025 edition of HURSTfolk is on a firm footing. This year’s festival will bring 35 acts across 3 days in the Hop Tub, the New Inn, HurstWorks, the Poacher, Lyona, Players Theatre, and Danny House. www.hurstfolk.org.

Hurst Festival Super Sunday

HURSTPIERPOINT CHRISTMAS FAIR: Early notice of the annual event organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and on Saturday 29th November from 9.30 am – 1 pm. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

HURST LIFE: Another wonderful edition of our local magazine, thanks to Mike and his team. It is particularly enjoyable to read about our fellow residents in detail, and this month we were treated to an interview with Prue Heron, surely one of the most modest people you’ve ever met; more information about bellringer John Norris; ‘5 minutes’ with Phil Dobson; and a profile by Wendy Barnaby on Tommy Gee, who has just reached his hundredth birthday. And Colin McFarlin telling us how to recycle coffee pods! The Parish Council pages are full of good news including the fact that it’s been a bumper butterfly year in Hurst Meadows.

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support a rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers in Pershotravensk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The next full Council meeting is today, 25 September, in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.