Hurstpierpoint Village News

Congratulations to the Festival team, trustees, staff and committee, who have, again, put on a great show with something like sixty events over the two weeks. It is a huge challenge to organise two weeks of events, big and small, in lots of different venues, also big and small, and to include events for people of all ages and all interests. If you have suggestions for next year, please let them know. Planning starts almost immediately! www.hurstfestival.org.

ARDINGLY RESERVOIR AND OUR WATER SUPPLY: Here’s some information from South East Water under the headline ‘We need more autumn showers’. How are the water resources in Sussex now?

A drop in temperature and more wet weather than we have seen since January, has been a welcome shift. However, the natural water cycle and where your water comes from means water storage is not always as quick to react. The pros of this change in weather are that demand has dropped to mostly average levels, also helped by the continued hosepipe restrictions. More rain also means less water is needed outdoors and in gardens. The cons are that we still need more rainfall to reverse the effects of the warm and dry weather we have experienced since spring. You are supplied by groundwater, in aquifers far below our feet and through two surface reservoirs at Ardingly and Arlington. We’ve shared before that Ardingly reservoir in particular has been at very low levels. Due to the rain we’ve had since the end of August, the reservoir has dropped more slowly than earlier in the summer but it hasn’t yet started to recover. The levels are still critically low. www.southeastwater.co.uk.

HURST PLAYERS: Congratulations to the company for the excellent production of ‘Two’ during Hurst Festival. The next event is the pantomime, ‘Pinocchio’ straight after Christmas. The Spring production will be the drama ‘The Girl on the Train’; the July production is a comedy version of murder mystery ‘Murdered to Death’ and next year’s Festival contribution will be Richard Bean’s comedy ‘One Man, Two Guv’nors’. What a splendid and varied list from our own theatre company.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 3 October, 7:30 pm at Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: “The Museum of Gardening in Hassocks” (postponed from last season). It will look at the fascinating history of gardening as told through the museum’s varied displays of horticultural tools and ephemera. Speaker Clive Gravett. Admission for non-members £5.

HurstFOLK: November 7-9 in venues throughout the village: This year’s festival will bring 35 acts across 3 days in the Hop Tub, the New Inn, HurstWorks, the Poacher, Lyona, Players Theatre, and Danny House. www.hurstfolk.org.

HURSTPIERPOINT CHRISTMAS FAIR: Early notice of the annual event organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and on Saturday 29th November from 9.30 am – 1 pm. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support a rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers in Pershotravensk.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

