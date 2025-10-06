Hurstpierpoint Village News

HURSTfolk. 7-9 November

Now in its third year, this amazing not-for-profit 3 day festival will present 35 acts across seven venues, bringing together musicians, writers, and performers with an emphasis on accessibility, inclusion and supporting local talent. Highlights of this year’s programme include a special evening at The Players Theatre with TV and radio icon Eddy Temple-Morris. Also at The Players Theatre, acclaimed drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant brings his show Voice of Drums. Film lovers will also be treated to a special screening of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the legendary 1972 concert film that captures the band at the height of their powers. The weekend also offers a mix of free-entry concerts alongside ticketed events, with every ticketed show setting aside a portion of free tickets for those on low incomes. www.hurstfolk.org.

RED KITES IN SUSSEX: These glorious birds were on the verge of extinction in the UK, but the Sussex Wildlife Trust now reports that they can now be found across Sussex. Read more about this and other wildlife reports on www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY (1) 7.45 pm Tuesday 14th October, Village Centre: illustrated talk by Ivan Weightman on Wolstonbury Vineyard. (2) 7.45 pm Tuesday 11 November, Village Centre: How to manage a Nature Reserve: An illustrated talk by Conservation Land Manager Steve Webster ‘Can we leave the countryside to Mother Nature or is intervention necessary to protect wild spaces’

Community Matters

HURST FESTIVAL 2025: If you have suggestions for next year’s Festival, which will be the 22nd edition, please let the Committee know. Planning starts almost immediately! www.hurstfestival.org.

HURST PLAYERS: Congratulations to the company for the excellent production of ‘Two’ during Hurst Festival. The next event is the pantomime, ‘Pinocchio’ straight after Christmas. The Spring production will be the drama ‘The Girl on the Train’; the July production is a comedy version of murder mystery ‘Murdered to Death’ and next year’s Festival contribution will be Richard Bean’s comedy ‘One Man, Two Guv’nors’. What a splendid and varied list from our own theatre company.

HURSTPIERPOINT CHRISTMAS FAIR: Early notice of the annual event organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and on Saturday 29th November from 9.30 am – 1 pm. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: A very special date for your diaries. The choir will sing for us on Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support vulnerable groups of people in Ukraine. Entry £10; pay on the door.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

