Hurstpierpoint Village News

“This year we've experienced the driest spring since 1893, and the hottest summer on record. This, combined with record level demand for drinking water, left us with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers on 18 July. The recent rainfall we’ve had has been very welcome, but unfortunately not nearly enough to replenish our water resources. While the hosepipe ban in Kent and Sussex has helped, our Sussex supply area is in drought with some resources at very low levels. This means we need to take further steps to protect supplies and the environment. We’re updating the hosepipe restrictions for customers in Sussex from 17 October. All exemptions that were previously in place will be removed, except for ones that are for health and safety purposes. If you live in Sussex and were previously exempt from the ban we put in place on 18 July, you will no longer be able to use your hosepipe.” More information on www.southeastwater.co.uk. x8g3qyt

UKRAINIAN CHOIR: Saturday, 18 October, 6-7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church. An evening to celebrate Ukrainian culture, with folk & popular Ukrainian songs. Most choir members have settled in the local area from Ukraine since 2022. Ukrainian cakes & specialities for sale after the concert. All ticket sales, as well as cake sales, will be given to support vulnerable groups of people in Ukraine. Entry £10; pay on the door. Our next event features virtuoso pianist Mike Hatchard, on Saturday 15 November; another special date for your diaries.

HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 31 October 7:30 pm, Guide HQ, SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park. “ The Long Walk Home” - The story of a Sussex naturalist and writer’s 348 mile walk from Sussex to his childhood home in Devon. There will be stories of the wildlife, folklore and history he discovered along the way. The speaker is the writer Michael Blencowe. Admission for non-members £5.00.

HURSTfolk. 7-9 November Now in its third year, this amazing not-for-profit 3 day festival will present 35 acts across seven venues, bringing together musicians, writers, and performers with an emphasis on accessibility, inclusion and supporting local talent. Highlights of this year’s programme include a special evening at The Players Theatre with TV and radio icon Eddy Temple-Morris. Also at The Players Theatre, acclaimed drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant brings his show Voice of Drums. Film lovers will also be treated to a special screening of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the legendary 1972 concert film that captures the band at the height of their powers. The weekend also offers a mix of free-entry concerts alongside ticketed events, with every ticketed show setting aside a portion of free tickets for those on low incomes. www.hurstfolk.org.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY 7.45 pm Tuesday 11 November, Village Centre: How to manage a Nature Reserve: An illustrated talk by Conservation Land Manager Steve Webster ‘Can we leave the countryside to Mother Nature or is intervention necessary to protect wild spaces’

HURSTPIERPOINT CHRISTMAS FAIR: Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and Saturday 29 November from 9.30 am – 1 pm; organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, with a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

RED KITES IN SUSSEX: These glorious birds were on the verge of extinction in the UK, but the Sussex Wildlife Trust now reports that they can now be found across Sussex. Read more about this and other wildlife reports on www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

