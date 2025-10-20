Hurstpierpoint Village News

UKRAINIAN CHOIR

A huge audience arrived at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday for the heart-warming performance by a choir of Ukrainian people who have settled in Sussex and made it their home since they were forced to leave their towns and villages after the Russian invasion. There was – literally – standing room only as well over two hundred people crowded in to hear them sing. Images on the screen showed their homeland in all its beauty and variety. The audience was deeply moved by what they saw and heard. Delicious Ukrainian cakes and delicacies were served after the performance. All the entry fees and income from the bar were donated to the fund to support people affected by the war in Ukraine, with over £2,600 raised.

PAWS & CLAWS Animal Rescue Service Coffee Morning, Saturday 8 November, 10 am – 12 noon, Club Suite, Village Centre. Stalls will include Home-made cakes, raffle, tombola, gifts, jigsaws and Paws and Claws Christmas Cards and Calendars.

NSPCC COMMITTEE host their very popular Annual Quiz Night, Saturday 22 November, 7 pm for 7.30 pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue. Teams of 4-6 people. Tickets are £15 each to include a fish and chip supper. Available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Hurst. Cash only please. 07507 277689. Raffle and licensed bar.

HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 31 October 7:30 pm, Guide HQ, SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park. “ The Long Walk Home” - The story of a Sussex naturalist and writer’s 348 mile walk from Sussex to his childhood home in Devon. There will be stories of the wildlife, folklore and history he discovered along the way. The speaker is the writer Michael Blencowe. Admission for non-members £5.00.

TIME TO REMEMBER SERVICE, Holy Trinity Church, Sunday 2 November, 3 pm You are warmly invited to a special service to remember loved ones who have died and give thanks for their lives. There will be an opportunity to light a candle in their memory, and time for quietness and reflection. The names of those who have died during the past three years, and of other loved ones whom families and friends wish to remember, will be read aloud. If you would like the names of loved ones to be read out at this service, please add their names to the sheet at the back of the church. The service is for everyone, no matter when or where bereaved, and whether connected with the church or not, so if you know anyone who might find it helpful, please tell them about it and invite them to come.

HURSTfolk. 7-9 November Now in its third year, this amazing not-for-profit 3 day festival will present 35 acts across seven venues, bringing together musicians, writers, and performers with an emphasis on accessibility, inclusion and supporting local talent. Highlights of this year’s programme include a special evening at The Players Theatre with TV and radio icon Eddy Temple-Morris. Also at The Players Theatre, acclaimed drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant brings his show Voice of Drums. Film lovers will also be treated to a special screening of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the legendary 1972 concert film that captures the band at the height of their powers. The weekend also offers a mix of free-entry concerts alongside ticketed events, with every ticketed show setting aside a portion of free tickets for those on low incomes. www.hurstfolk.org.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY 7.45 pm Tuesday 11 November, Village Centre: How to manage a Nature Reserve: An illustrated talk by Conservation Land Manager Steve Webster ‘Can we leave the countryside to Mother Nature or is intervention necessary to protect wild spaces’

HURSTPIERPOINT CHRISTMAS FAIR: Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and Saturday 29 November from 9.30 am – 1 pm; organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, with a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

RECYCLING: There is a collection point at Graham Foster’s depot at 41 Cuckfield Road (the old telephone exchange, on the left as you go down the hill) to recycle bikes, of all sorts, including scooters, if they are no longer required, or if they are in an unhappy state of disrepair or wear. Instead of gathering dust in the garage or planning a trip to the tip with them, please just drop them off there. If the repair men are not there, then bikes can be left at the gate. They will also happily take any tools, old or new, which are no longer required. Both bikes and tools go on to new users.

UPDATE FROM SOUTH EAST WATER: “This year we've experienced the driest spring since 1893, and the hottest summer on record. This, combined with record level demand for drinking water, left us with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers on 18 July. The recent rainfall we’ve had has been very welcome, but unfortunately not nearly enough to replenish our water resources. While the hosepipe ban in Kent and Sussex has helped, our Sussex supply area is in drought with some resources at very low levels. This means we need to take further steps to protect supplies and the environment. We’re updating the hosepipe restrictions for customers in Sussex from 17 October. All exemptions that were previously in place will be removed, except for ones that are for health and safety purposes. If you live in Sussex and were previously exempt from the ban we put in place on 18 July, you will no longer be able to use your hosepipe.” More information on www.southeastwater.co.uk.

