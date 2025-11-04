Hurstpierpoint Village News

Remembrance Candles in Holy Trinity Church Hurstpierpoint

The new system has started this week and introduces weekly food waste collections, fortnightly recycling and three-weekly general waste collections. You can buy 10 litre compostable caddy liners from supermarkets, including the Coop to go inside the new containers we have all received and which we then put inside the new little green bin next to our big bins. This is such good news and will help to make Mid Sussex a cleaner, greener place to live. More details from the Council on

RECYCLING BIKES: on an associated topic, Claire Richards, who wrote this column before me, says that she was walking up Cuckfield Road and past Graham Foster’s and noticed a well-used screw driver left on the brick post. “A result for your column as someone read the piece about bikes and tools!” And then she says: Walking past again and this time two bikes left outside! Your column is clearly well read,”.

Thanks Claire, and everybody. We are becoming a recycling village!(In case you didn’t see this last week: there is a collection point at Graham Foster’s building in Cuckfield Road to recycle bikes of all sorts including scooters. If the repair men are not there, then bikes can be left at the gate. They will also happily take any tools, old or new, which are no longer required. Both bikes and tools go on to new users.)

HURSTfolk is this coming weekend, congratulations to Debbie Clare on once again putting on a brilliant programme over the long weekend of 7-9 November with 35 acts across seven venues, bringing together musicians, writers, and performers with an emphasis on accessibility, inclusion and supporting local talent. Highlights of this year’s programme include a special evening at The Players Theatre with TV and radio icon Eddy Temple-Morris.

Also at The Players Theatre, acclaimed drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant brings his show Voice of Drums. Film lovers will also be treated to a special screening of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the legendary 1972 concert film that captures the band at the height of their powers. The weekend also offers a mix of free-entry concerts alongside ticketed events, with every ticketed show setting aside a portion of free tickets for those on low incomes. www.hurstfolk.org.

SOUTH EAST WATER REPORT that “It’s been a wet October in Sussex and it’s just what we’ve needed. Water resources are starting to slowly recover, with Ardingly Reservoir gaining around 5 per cent in volume. However, there is still a long way to go and we need to be mindful of all water resources as winter is usually when they would refill ready for the following year. We’re also sharing tips on how you can make the most of this rain we’re currently getting and ways that we can support you in that mission to capture rainwater.”. The photograph on their website shows that the water level in Ardingly Reservoir is very low which is somewhat alarming. www.southeastwater.co.uk

CHANGES IN THE HIGH STREET: Two shops at the Hassocks end of the High Street are now being occupied - a new shop at No. 124 selling books and music etc; and I’m reliably informed (hopefully) that the premises formerly occupied by the funeral director, Frank Davey, is being converted into a gym and fitness centre. I think I’m right in saying that the only empty property will then be the former Nationwide premises.

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN THE CHURCH: Saturday 15 November, 6-7.30 pm. Mike Hatchard with ‘Rhapsody in Blue’. Mike is a superb pianist who has been performing it in venues including Brighton Festival, Hay on Wye and the Arundel Festival. He will also play works by Chopin, Bach, Brubeck and others. An evening not to be missed. Just turn up and pay on the door. Doors open 5.30 pm, £10 per head. Licensed bar. You can book ahead if you wish. [email protected].

PARISH COUNCIL: meeting dates for the rest of November are: 13th Community Engagement Committee; 20th Finance Governance and Estates; 27th Full Council, followed by Village Centre Trustees Meeting. All meetings start at 7.30 pm and are open to the public, in the Village Centre.

PAWS & CLAWS Animal Rescue Service Coffee Morning, Saturday 8 November, 10 am – 12 noon, Club Suite, Village Centre. Stalls will include Home-made cakes, raffle, tombola, gifts, jigsaws and Paws and Claws Christmas Cards and Calendars.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY, 9 November: The timetable for the Annual Service of Remembrance is as follows: 10.45 am The Parade leaves South Avenue and walks along the High Street to the War Memorial for the outdoor service starting at 11 am. The service inside Holy Trinity Church starts at 11.20 am. Road closures will be in place from 10 am to allow the parade to proceed. The Parish Council’s notice in Hurst Life asks that conversation is kept to a minimum during the procession and the service out of respect for the solemn nature of the occasion.

CAROL SERVICES, Holy Trinity Church: 14 December, 7 pm, Contemporary Carol Service; 21 December, 6 pm, Service of Nine Lessons with Carols.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY 7.45 pm Tuesday 11 November, Village Centre: How to manage a Nature Reserve: An illustrated talk by Conservation Land Manager Steve Webster ‘Can we leave the countryside to Mother Nature or is intervention necessary to protect wild spaces’.

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: 9 November, 2.30 pm. Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii (PG); 21 November, 7.30 pm, Good One (15); 23 November, 2.30 pm, The Marching Band (15); 27 November, 6.30 pm NT Live, The Fifth Step. Tickets www.hurstfilms.com

NSPCC COMMITTEE host their very popular Annual Quiz Night, Saturday 22 November, 7 pm for 7.30 pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue. Teams of 4-6 people. Tickets are £15 each to include a fish and chip supper. Available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Hurst. Cash only please. 07507 277689. Raffle and licenced bar.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and Saturday 29 November from 9.30 am – 1 pm; organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, with a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

SANTA SUNDAY: 7 December, 1230-1630 pm, all along the High Street: Our annual festive afternoon of live music, food and drink, gift stalls, activities for kids, and a visit from Santa too! More information on www.hurstsecretsanta.co.uk

HURST PLAYERS PANTO: 29-31 December, 1-4 January, matinees 2 pm, evenings 7 pm. ‘Pinocchio - the pantomime with no strings attached!’ Not to be missed! Book online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk or in person from PSP Homes, 106 High Street, Monday-Saturday during their opening hours.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.