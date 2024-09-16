Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Village News for Hurstpierpoint

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurst Festival Super Sunday: A warm and sunny day brought hundreds of people to South Avenue Recreation Ground for the start of the 20th Hurst Festival.

The church bells rang out to welcome us all. It was a delightful village day opened by Burgess Hill Marching Band’s excellent performance, and followed by displays of all sorts by local groups. Stalls from charities and local shops and businesses did well, as did the food stalls and the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to the Festival Committee on providing free entertainment and enormous thanks to the Community Charity and the Parish Council for grants that made it possible.

Margaret Carey.

Not everyone in our community can afford to buy tickets for Festival events so Super Sunday provides the opportunity for everyone to take part. And Saturday night brought the return of virtuoso guitarist, Richard Durrant, a favourite with Festival audiences, to a splendid performance in Holy Trinity Church.

The Festival Box Office is open for the next two Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon. And, of course, tickets can still be booked online at www.hurstfestival.org.

Although a number of events are now sold out, there are still tickets available for some, including performances of excellent plays and films at the Players Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I noted last week, we are so fortunate to have not one, but two, village festivals. Hurst Festival celebrates its twentieth year and HURSTfolk returns for its second year in November. Book on www.hurstfolk.org. Please support both festivals. A huge amount of planning goes into getting them up and running, so all you need to do is to buy tickets.

September 21 and 22, 11 am to 5 pm: Hurst Open Studios: Visit the exhibitions of some of our outstanding artists during the Festival weekends. There are 13 venues showing the work of 24 artists. All details on the Festival website. Some artists are only showing their work on one of the weekends.

September 16 to 21, 7.30 pm, Players Theatre: The Father, by Florian Zeller: When Bob Sampson saw the film version of The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins, he was determined to direct it as a stage play when it became available, so it is this year’s production for the Festival. It promises to be a great production of a fascinating play, so do book your tickets now.

Saturday, September 28, 10 am onwards, Holy Trinity Church. Café in the Church, with coffee and home-made cakes, plus stalls selling jewellery, gifts, knitted items, good as new treasures and books. With music from Stephen Ostler. At 1045 am we are delighted to welcome Alison Bennett, MP, who will speak about her role as our new MP and will answer questions. All are welcome. Free entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, October 2, 2-4 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Hurst Monthly Social Group. Mathew Homewood will be giving a talk on the History of Sport in Sussex. Visitors welcome - £4 Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details.

Friday, October 4, 7:30pm, Guide HQ corner of Trinity Road Car Park. Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk - Unknown Brighton The Chalkpit Furlong. A lost part of working Brighton that has now completely disappeared . Speaker Dr Geoffrey Mead. Everyone welcome. Admission for non-members £4.00.

Tuesday, October 8, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Wild Flowers in Sussex by Nicholas Sturt, Chairman of the Sussex Botanical Recording Society.

Tuesday, November 12, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday to Sunday, November 22 to 24: HURSTFolk – the amazing weekend festival initiated last year by Debbie Clare, is back for its second year. The wide-ranging arts programme features up-and-coming new talent, as well as British icons of the stage and screen, bringing together a community bursting with creativity.

This year’s participating venues include The Hop Tub, The New Inn, the Players Theatre, and the Nixons’ pop-up high street venue, 124 High Street, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.