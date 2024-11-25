Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

Changes in the High Street. It looks like the new premises for the Village Pizza Kitchen is almost ready to open, and looking very smart.

Huge congratulations to Jo and her team for winning the award for the UK’s best independent pizza takeaway for the second year running. We are proud of you all!

The other change is to the former premises of JanTon which Hurst Life tells us, is to be a wellness centre including a shop and juice bar. It will complement their existing wellness and treatment rooms at No.34.

I hear rumours of another estate agent coming to occupy one of the premises formerly occupied by a similar business. If you have information, do let me know.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

I was listening to a programme about the risk to High Streets on Radio 4 as I was writing this column, and it emphasised how important it is for residents to use their local shops, rather than out of town superstores. We are so fortunate to have the full range of shops in our High Street but it really is up to us to support them and keep them viable.

HURSTfolk’s second year last weekend was an absolute triumph. Congratulations to Debbie Clare and her team for putting on a brilliant range of events in premises mostly in the High Street and also in Danny House. The events were spaced out so it was easy to go from one to another with a short break in between and enjoy the amazing range of talent all around us.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film. Friday 29 November; One Life (12A), 3 pm.

Friday, 29 November 7:30 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk - Brighton in Old Photos. An illustrated talk on Brighton using old photographs to show how life has changed in the city. Speaker Chris Horlock. Everyone welcome. Admission for non-members £4.00.

Friday, 29 November, 6-9 pm, and Saturday 30 November, 9.30 am – 1 pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Saturday, 30 November, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Café in Church with live music, stalls, gifts, cakes and more. Donations for raffle, tombola, cakes and good-as-new always welcome.

Sunday, 1 December, 1230 – 4.30 pm, Santa Sunday: Come and enjoy the traffic free High Street, with stalls from businesses and charities, and lots of ideas for your Christmas gifts.

Wednesday 4th December 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, Guide HQ, at the corner of Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Monthly Social Group, welcomes Neil Ferrigan who will entertain us on his guitar with seasonal music and we will be able to join in some of the songs. Tea, coffee and mince pies will be served Visitors welcome £4.

There will be no January meeting as the first Wednesday in January is a Bank Holiday. Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further information.

Friday, 6 December, 7-9.30 pm, Village Centre: Hurst Twinning Association Christmas Party, in the Conference Room. Old and new friends of the Association are cordially invited to celebrate a very successful year over a glass of wine and some festive food. Please get in touch if you would like to attend.

Saturday, 7 December, 3 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mid Sussex Sinfonia’s Christmas Concert with music by Berlioz, Bach and Holst among others, and lots of carols. Tickets from www.midsussexsinfonia.com/tickets or from Sue Carpenter on 01273 478036 and [email protected]. £13 in advance or £15 on the door.

Saturday, 21 December, 6 pm, Music in Holy Trinity Church: The final event this year welcome the Hurst, Hassocks & Ditchling U3a Singers, directed by Marcus Martin with Music for the Christmas season, with some carols for us all to sing.

Seats are still only £8 each; you can book by emailing [email protected] or you can just turn up and pay on the door. The programme for the first six months of next year is almost complete and includes poetry and music from the Hurst Poetry Group, Matthew’s music students, Lou Beckerman, Julie Roberts & Mike Hatchard, the Magdalena Reising Trio and Anckorn & Dolovich. Nearly always on third Saturdays.

Christmas Services and Events in Holy Trinity Church: Wednesday 4 December, 7.30 pm Mothers’ Union Advent Evening with carols and readings, followed by mulled wine and mince pies. Sunday 8 December, 3-4.30 pm Family Christmas Crafts for pre-school and primary children.

Sunday 22 December, 6 pm, Candlelit Carol Service followed by mulled wine and mince pies. Christmas Eve, 3 pm and 4.30 pm, Crib Services – a lively service for all ages. Children are welcome to come dressed as their favourite nativity character. 1130 pm Midnight Mass. Christmas Day, 8 am Christmas Communion – a simple said service. 10 am Christmas Family Communion – a celebration for all ages.

St Lawrence School: Vacancy for Teaching Assistants, full and part-time posts available for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues.. For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, go to their website https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

Ukrainian Families: Rental accommodation is being sought by 2 Ukrainian families in Hurst for December onwards. Either 2 x 2-roomed or a 5-roomed property If you or someone you know might be able to help, please contact [email protected].

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.