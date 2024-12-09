Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

Santa’s Fun Sunday: In spite of the weather, a great time was enjoyed by large crowds, showing how resilient we all are. Congratulations to everyone who ran stalls and organised this event which is now fixed in the village calendar!

Hurstpierpoint Museum: Hurst Now and then’ If you haven’t yet visited the current display by the Hurstpierpoint Society in the Museum Group’s exhibition cabinet in the foyer of the Village Centre, do please go and be amazed and delighted at Derek Rogers’ High Street panorama showing the shops and businesses that were here in the 1980s.

The artworks depicting both sides of the High Street from Crossways to just beyond South Avenue are each over 15 feet long and are incredibly beautiful. You can access it digitally on the Society’s website www.hurstpierpointsociety.org.uk and then click on the tab labelled Now & Then. The Society and the Museum Group will welcome any images you may have, and suggestions for adding to the project.

Used postage stamps: Claire Richard, my predecessor in this column, tells me that the Parish Office has a collection box on the shelf outside their office window, for used stamps to be used for charity purposes.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

At this time of year, we are probably all receiving more envelopes with actual stamps on them. You should cut out the stamps, leaving a reasonable border of paper, and then take them to the Parish Office in the Village Centre. Thank you Claire for a very good suggestion. I didn’t know about this and have checked with the Parish Council office that the box is now there.

Woodland Flora and Fauna Group: Michael reports that this year has proved to be a very difficult one for progressing their nature conservation work. The number of wet days occurring since the start of the year have made volunteer day opportunities to progress their many projects, difficult and many had to be cancelled.

They have obviously had to prioritise the completion of their wildlife initiatives to meet species seasonal requirements above their countryside improvement activities. A detailed report of those we have achieved with accompanying pictures, can be seen on our website. You can view them by clicking on the following link: http://www.thewoodlandfloraandfaunagroup.org.uk. I know that we are all very grateful to the group for all the work they do on our behalf to protect our environment.

Hurstpierpoint NSPCC committee held their very popular annual Quiz by invitation of the Bowls Club and are grateful everyone who supported it. It completely sold out which was splendid and they particularly want to thank Charlotte Grace Casuals for selling the tickets. The profit raised for the NSPCC’s vital work was a fantastic £928.

Befriended welcome guests to their Christmas Lunch at 12 noon in the Village Centre, particularly if you would otherwise be on your own on Christmas Day. To make your reservation please ring 0300 772 7703 or contact [email protected].

Recycling: I see from Colin McFarlin’s excellent column in Hurst Life that West Sussex County Council has just announced the good news that you can now put toothpaste tubes with the caps on into the blue recycling bin. Not many councils do this, so we are very fortunate that ours does. But hard toothpaste tubes with pumps on top are NOT recyclable so should go into the grey landfill bin as they are made from a different type of plastic.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm, Music in Holy Trinity Church: The final event this year welcome the Hurst, Hassocks & Ditchling U3a Singers, directed by Marcus Martin with Music for the Christmas season, with some carols for us all to sing. Seats are still only £8 each; you can book by emailing [email protected] or you can just turn up and pay on the door.

The programme for the first six months of next year is almost complete and includes poetry and music from the Hurst Poetry Group, Matthew’s music students, Lou Beckerman, Julie Roberts & Mike Hatchard, the Magdalena Reising Trio and Anckorn & Dolovich. Nearly always on third Saturdays.

Christmas Services and Events in our local churches:

Holy Trinity Church: Wednesday, December 4, 7.30pm Mothers’ Union Advent Evening with carols and readings, followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Sunday, Decembe 8r, 3-4.30pm Family Christmas Crafts for pre-school and primary children.

Sunday, December 22, 6pm, Candlelit Carol Service followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Christmas Eve, 3pm and 4.30pm, Crib Services – a lively service for all ages. Children are welcome to come dressed as their favourite nativity character. 11.30pm Midnight Mass.

Christmas Day, 8am Christmas Communion – a simple said service. 10 am Christmas Family Communion – a celebration for all ages.

Good News Church:

Sunday, December 22, 3.30pm: Carols and cakes – an informal carol service. Christmas Day Service 10am.

Hurst Players panto this year is The New Adventures of Robinson Crusoe. Crusoe and his friends set sail again in the good ship Jellied Eel in search of fame and fortune. Along the way they survive a shipwreck, battle with a baddy, and rescue a princess. Performances from 28 December to 3 January. Tickets online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk. Some performances have only a few seats left and one is already sold out.

And into next year which is coming up fast!

Hurst Village Cinema, January films: Thursday 9th, Pan’s Labyrinth (15); Thursday 16th, Sword of Trust (15); Friday 24th, Magnolia (18). All information www.hurstfilms.com. Where you can also sign up for their newsletter and book tickets.

Saturday, January 11, The Hurstpierpoint Wassail. This is an old Twelfth Night custom to ensure a good apple harvest in the year ahead, through singing, processing and generally having fun. It aims to frighten away bad spirits and encourage the trees to product lots of lovely fruit! It was so successful last year, so the Parish Council is repeating it.

There will be a 2-hour workshop in the Village Centre, led by Jo Burke from Brighton Folk Choir, followed by the Wassail itself at 5 pm. More information in next month's Hurst Life, which I will copy into this column for you.

Tuesday, January 14, 7.45 pm in the Village Centre Club Suite: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society. Drinks, nibbles, chat and a Fun Quiz! All are welcome. More information from Kathy Green on 01273 833729.

Heber Opera’s 2025 production is Verdi’s opera Un Giorno di Regno (King for a Day) and rehearsals start in January for performances in May. They always welcome new members so please contact [email protected] if you would like to take part.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.