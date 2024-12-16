Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

Hurst Players news: Anne Hopper, Chair of Hurst Players, sends me the great news that the company won two awards at the recent Brighton & Hove Arts Council Awards for 2024.

Philip Robinson was given the award for Best Actor in a Male Role for his performance in the title role of The Father, and the company also received the award for the Best Stage Crew.

The play was directed by Bob Sampson, with his usual high standard in every way. It was a fantastic production. We are so fortunate to have our own theatre company with an inspirational team bringing us such a variety of drama.

And, ‘oh yes it is’ almost time for the panto which runs from December 28 to January 3 with evening and matinee performances of The New Adventures of Robinson Crusoe.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

Tickets online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

Hurstpierpoint Museum: Hurst Now and then’ If you haven’t yet visited the current display by the Hurstpierpoint Society in the Museum Group’s exhibition cabinet in the foyer of the Village Centre, do please go and be amazed and delighted at Derek Rogers’ High Street panorama showing the shops and businesses that were here in the 1980s.

The artworks depicting both sides of the High Street from Crossways to just beyond South Avenue are each over 15 feet long and are incredibly beautiful. You can access it digitally on the Society’s website www.hurstpierpointsociety.org.uk and then click on the tab labelled Now & Then. The Society and the Museum Group will welcome any images you may have, and suggestions for adding to the project.

Used postage stamps: The Parish Office has a collection box on the shelf outside their office window, for used stamps to be used for charity purposes. At this time of year, we are probably all receiving more envelopes with actual stamps on them. You should cut out the stamps, leaving a reasonable border of paper, and then take them to the Parish Office in the Village Centre.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm, Music in Holy Trinity Church: The final event this year welcome the Hurst, Hassocks & Ditchling U3a Singers, directed by Marcus Martin with Music for the Christmas season, with some carols for us all to sing.

Seats are still only £8 each; you can book by emailing [email protected] or you can just turn up and pay on the door.

Christmas Services in our local churches:

Holy Trinity Church: Wednesday, December 4, 7.30 pm Mothers’ Union Advent Evening with carols and readings, followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Sunday, December 8, 3pm-4.30pm Family Christmas Crafts for pre-school and primary children.

Sunday, December 22, 6pm, Candlelit Carol Service followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Christmas Eve, 3pm and 4.30pm, Crib Services – a lively service for all ages. Children are welcome to come dressed as their favourite nativity character. 11.30pm Midnight Mass.

Christmas Day, 8am Christmas Communion – a simple said service. 10am Christmas Family Communion – a celebration for all ages.

Good News Church:

Sunday, December 22, 3.30pm: Carols and cakes – an informal carol service.

Christmas Day Service 10am.

Saturday, January 11, The Hurstpierpoint Wassail. This is an old Twelfth Night custom to ensure a good apple harvest in the year ahead, through singing, processing and generally having fun. It aims to frighten away bad spirits and encourage the trees to product lots of lovely fruit

It was so successful last year, so the Parish Council is repeating it. There will be a two-hour workshop in the Village Centre, led by Jo Burke from Brighton Folk Choir, followed by the Wassail itself at 5pm. More information in next month's Hurst Life, which I will copy into this column for you.

Tuesday, January 14, 7.45pm in the Village Centre Club Suite: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society. Drinks, nibbles, chat and a Fun Quiz! All are welcome. More information from Kathy Green on 01273 833729.

Saturday, January 18, 6pm, Holy Trinity Church: Please Mrs Butler! Poetry Reading: The Poetry Group will perform poems with a younger audience in mind, though the young at heart will be more than welcome!

Refreshments to suit the age group and the temperature, with hot chocolate, tea and coffee, as well as wine for the adults and some tasty treats, and poems including old favourites along with less well- known verse.

Children in the audience will be offered a chance to read a poem they like, or even one they have written themselves. Music accompaniment from Belinda and Dave. £8 a head, children free of charge, licensed bar.

Heber Opera’s 2025 production is Verdi’s opera Un Giorno di Regno (King for a Day) and rehearsals start in January for performances in May. They always welcome new members so please contact [email protected] if you would like to take part.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.