Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

I hope that have a peaceful and happy Christmas and that 2025 will bring good things for Hurstpierpoint and the world. Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them.

We are so fortunate still to have the full set of shops in the High Street, so you can buy your meat, bread, fruit and vegetables, cheese, wine – indeed, all that you need – without having to leave the village; and also our precious Post Office, and numerous places to eat and drink.

I know that people who work outside the village aren’t able to shop locally during the week as most shops close in the evenings, but please use them whenever possible as they absolutely rely on our support in order to keep going. Our shops and businesses are what makes Hurstpierpoint such a great place to live and it really is up to each of us to help them to thrive. Please don’t leave it to everyone else!

There are two extended businesses open this week. The Village Pizza Kitchen has now moved into much bigger and very stylish premises at 155 High Street, in what used to be Feathers, and is now open for meals inside as well as take-aways. And Lyona, an extension to the Wellness premises, is also open in very attractive new premises at 46 High Street, in what used to be JanTon News.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

Used postage stamps: The Parish Office has a collection box on the shelf outside their office window, for used stamps to be used for charity purposes. At this time of year, we are probably all receiving more envelopes with actual stamps on them. You should cut out the stamps, leaving a reasonable border of paper, and then take them to the Parish Office in the Village Centre.

Christmas Services in our local churches: Capacity congregations are always a feature of Christmas and this year has been no exception. Holy Trinity’s carol service really did have ‘standing room only’ and the choir, of which I am a member, was delighted to receive a round of applause from the congregation at the end, certainly the first time we have ever experienced such a response!

Saturday, January 11, The Hurstpierpoint Wassail. This is an old Twelfth Night custom to ensure a good apple harvest in the year ahead, through singing, processing and generally having fun. It aims to frighten away bad spirits and encourage the trees to product lots of lovely fruit! It was so successful last year, so the Parish Council is repeating it.''

There will be a two-hour workshop in the Village Centre, led by Jo Burke from Brighton Folk Choir, followed by the Wassail itself at 5pm. More information in next month's Hurst Life, which I will copy into this column for you.

Tuesday, January 14, 7.45pm in the Village Centre Club Suite: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society. Drinks, nibbles, chat and a Fun Quiz! All are welcome. More information from Kathy Green on 01273 833729.

Saturday, January 18, 6 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Please Mrs Butler! Poetry Reading: The Poetry Group will perform poems with a younger audience in mind, though the young at heart will be more than welcome! Refreshments to suit the age group and the temperature, with hot chocolate, tea and coffee, as well as wine for the adults and some tasty treats, and poems including old favourites along with less well-known verse.

Children in the audience will be offered a chance to read a poem they like, or even one they have written themselves. Music accompaniment from Belinda and Dave. £8 a head, children free of charge, licensed bar.

Heber Opera’s 2025 production is Verdi’s opera Un Giorno di Regno (King for a Day) and rehearsals start in January for performances in May. They always welcome new members so please contact [email protected] if you would like to take part.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.