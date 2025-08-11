Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

The forecast for this week is warm and sunny, and it’s good to see all the cafes with outdoor seating full of people enjoying the summer. It is noticeable that footfall in the High Street has increased as the school holidays have started but there is also more vehicle traffic, so please take care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopefully, our wonderful shops and businesses will benefit from more people being on holiday and having time to wander round in less of a rush! I know that I bang on about this, but it bears saying repeatedly, that we are so fortunate to be able to get more or less everything we need in our own High Street, without having to drive out of the village. Chatting to shopkeepers and their staff is such a good experience, compared with pushing a trolley round an impersonal supermarket.

THE ALMSHOUSES OF THE HOLY NAME in Brighton Road, is a local charity providing accommodation for local people, aged sixty or more, and of limited income. The Trustees are seeking a new Clerk to support their work, as the current holder is retiring after more than 20 years’ service. It is a voluntary position which supports the administration of the charity, takes minutes of the quarterly meetings and assists with some of the financial aspects of the charity’s work. It is not itself directly a decision-making role but supports the trustees in their decision-making. It will suit someone who has a strong background in administration and who wants to be involved in the local community. For more information please contact [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HURST PLAYERS: The company is rehearsing for ‘Two’, the production which they will perform during Hurst Festival, but is also getting ready for auditions for this year’s pantomime ‘Pinocchio’ which will run from December 29 to January 4. There was initial reading/audition for adults on August 12 and dates for children’s auditions will be announced shortly. All information on www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

High Street on a summer day

THE WOODLAND FLORA AND FAUNA GROUP invite you to a Special Talk to be given by the renowned author and woodland ecologist, Keith Kirby. It is entitled ‘Woodland Flowers’. It will take place on Wednesday, August 20 at 7.30pm in the Main Hall at Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Keith Kirby is a visiting researcher at the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Oxford, who previously worked as a woodland ecologist with the government conservation agencies, Nature Conservancy Council, English Nature and Natural England. He has written widely for journals, the press, and is author of many books. All welcome. Free entry.

SUMMER FUN at Holy Trinity Church: The second event is on Thursday, August 21. 9.30-10.30 SEN Session, followed by 10.30 to 12 noon for children up to the age of eleven. The first one was hugely successful and enjoyed by dozens of kids, and their parents. Crafts, games, football, inflatables, bouncy castle, and café for parents. All welcome. Free entry.

HURST MONTHLY SOCIAL GROUP: September 3, 2-4 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Talk on the Prevention and Management of Minor Skin Injuries, by Anna Bayley, Plastics Team. Visitors welcome. £4. More info: 07806 670359.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLDLANDS MILL OPEN DAY: Sunday, September 7. Volunteers will be there to show visitors round the mill. Further information on www.oldlandwindmill.org.uk.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW. 2.15 pm Saturday, September 13, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

HURST FESTIVAL: September 13 to 28. You should have had a copy of the programme delivered to your home, but if not, there are copies outside and inside shops and offices throughout the village. Booking on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person. It’s a marvellous programme with something for everyone, and in lots of different venues throughout the village, large and small, kicking off with Super Sunday, 14 September, 12 noon to 6 pm, on South Avenue Recreation Ground.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: August meeting: 14 Finance Government and Estates. The next full Council meeting is on September 25 in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TALK ABOUT/VILLAGE VOICE: I see that this excellent free monthly magazine is looking for volunteers to deliver copies in Willow Way and Blackthorns; the Hassocks Road end of College Lane; and also Chestnut Grove, Hurst Gardens, Kemps, and The Pines. The magazines will be dropped into your address and you will have a week to deliver them. Email [email protected] or ring Heidi on 01273 846978.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.