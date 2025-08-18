Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

SOUTH EAST WATER

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what the opening page of our water supplier tells us about the reason for the current hosepipe ban: “Demand for drinking water in Kent and Sussex has reached record levels since May – with the ongoing warm and dry weather, we’re all using far more water than usual. Demand for water has increased to the highest levels we have ever seen for this time of year …We’ve tried everything possible to avoid these restrictions but our reservoir and underground water storage levels are really low. If we don’t put a hosepipe ban in place now, there’s a really high risk of customers experiencing widespread issues such as low pressure or no water.”

HIGH STREET INFORMATION: The forecast for this week is mostly warm and sunny and the High Street is busy as it’s well into the school holidays. There are lots of cafes and pubs providing refreshments, so why not pop in and relax in one of them? I know that I bang on about this, but it bears saying repeatedly, that we are so fortunate to be able to get more or less everything we need in our own High Street, without having to drive out of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are very few empty premises in the High Street which is good news. I hear that something is going to happen in the former Horse Inn but no details. The application for change of use for the Methodist Church in Cuckfield Road, to provide six apartments, has been approved but I haven’t heard of any progress is starting work as yet.

South Avenue Recreation Ground Hurstpierpoint

HURST PLAYERS: Remaining auditions for this year’s pantomime ‘Pinocchio’ billed as the show ‘with no strings attached’! which will run from 29 December to 4 January. Adults, Wednesday, September 3 at 7.30 pm. Children, Saturday, September 27 at 3 pm. Anyone wishing to audition but unable to make these times/days should contact us to arrange an alternative – email [email protected]

SUMMER FUN at Holy Trinity Church: The second event is on Thursday, August 21. 9.30-10.30 SEN Session, followed by 10.30 to 12 noon for children up to the age of eleven. The first one was hugely successful and enjoyed by dozens of kids, and their parents. All sorts of games and activities, plus a café for parents. The sight of a huge bouncy castle inside the church is awesome! All welcome. Free entry.

HURST MONTHLY SOCIAL GROUP: September 3, 2-4 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Talk on the Prevention and Management of Minor Skin Injuries, by Anna Bayley, Plastics Team. Visitors welcome. £4. More info: 07806 670359.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLDLAND MILL OPEN DAY: Sunday, September 7. Volunteers will be there to show visitors round the mill. Further information on www.oldlandwindmill.org.uk.

Hurstpierpoint High Street

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW. 2.15 pm Saturday, September 13, Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography and children’s section. All welcome to exhibit. Full information in our schedule available from Rhubarb greengrocers in Hurst High Street or email [email protected]. Home-made cake and tea, raffle and end of show auction.

HURST FESTIVAL: September 13 to 28. You should have had a copy of the programme delivered to your home, but if not, there are copies outside and inside shops and offices throughout the village. Booking on-line at www.hurstfestival.org. and the box office, in the Players Theatre, on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon if you prefer to book in person. It’s a marvellous programme with something for everyone, and in lots of different venues throughout the village, large and small, kicking off with Super Sunday, September 14, 12 noon to 6 pm, on South Avenue Recreation Ground.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The next full Council meeting is on September 25 in Sayers Common. All meetings are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.